March 20, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Lawsuit Contends Lawmakers Failing to Protect Homeless Amid COVID-19

3rd Avenue in Venice Thursday March 19. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.

Garcetti announces plan to provide thousands of beds in City rec. centers

By Sam Catanzaro

As Los Angeles plans to add thousands of shelter beds for the homeless to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), a lawsuit contends the county and city lawmakers have inadequately protected the homeless during the pandemic.

“Too many Angelenos lack a basic necessity that will help most of us get through this crisis: a home,” said Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti. “We are taking immediate, urgent action to slow the spread of COVID-19 by helping people who are experiencing homelessness come indoors.”

According to Garcetti, the measure will use $20 million in budget reserve funds for emergency relief efforts — including a plan to add 1,600 emergency shelter beds in thirteen City of Los Angeles recreation centers by the end of this week, and scale up to dozens more locations in the coming days with more than 6,000 beds provided by the American Red Cross. According to Garcetti, the City will work with the County, the Los Angeles Homeless Service Authority (LAHSA), and other organizations to identify individuals in the homeless population who face the greatest risk from the novel coronavirus.

“Using city facilities like recreation centers to get our most vulnerable neighbors off the streets rapidly will help slow the spread of the virus, reducing strain on our healthcare system and protecting the health and safety of the housed and unhoused alike,” said Councilmember Mike Bonin, who represents Venice, in response to Garcetti’s plan.

Last week Bonin sent a letter to county health officials asking for guidelines on how Los Angeles should address the public health challenges posed by encampments.

As outlined in the letter, in recent months the City of Los Angeles has provided mobile bathrooms, mobile showers and trash cans at some encampments, and in the past week has begun installing portable hand-washing stations at many other encampments. Most encampments, however, lack any hygiene services, and many that do have services only have them part-time.

“Generally, unhoused residents still lack regular access to basic hygiene services. Even these installations of showers or bathrooms can prove controversial. As a result, policy decisions are heavily influenced by politics instead of public health considerations,” Bonin said.

In his letter, Bonin asks what resources are available from the state or county to help cities, which generally do not provide health services, meet the particular public health challenges of people living in encampments.

Amid this backdrop, on Thursday an emergency hearing took place in a federal lawsuit challenging what plaintiffs say is a lack of action by the City of Los Angeles and the County of Los Angeles to adequately protect homeless individuals during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The suit, filed by the L.A. Alliance for Human Rights, a coalition of Skid Row-area business owners, previously homeless and disabled residents, claims the alleged lack of services and negligence on the part of city and county lawmakers has led in a range of dangers.

“The multiplication of makeshift structures, garbage, human waste, and other detritus has created circumstances throughout the City that are crippling for local businesses, unlivable for residents, and deadly for those on the streets. The environmental impact from power-washing human waste and used needles into our oceans is unassessed and untold. The City and County combined spend over a billion dollars annually providing police, emergency, and support services to those living on the streets,” reads the suit. “Officials in both the County and City have gone to great lengths in the last couple years to address this crisis, and their efforts are impressive and commendable; yet much more needs to be done. The only way to address this crisis with the urgency it deserves is an emergency response— providing immediate shelter for all.”

After the suit was filed, U.S. District Judge David Carter set an emergency hearing for Thursday morning.

“The homeless population is one of the most vulnerable at this time, and there is significant risk of contracting the virus among the homeless in the city,” Carter wrote in his order. “The court believes an emergency status conference in this case is necessary and would be beneficial.”

In his letter, Carter requested that a range of officials attend, including Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore, Los Angeles Fire Chief Ralph M. Terrazas, Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey, Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer, Los Angeles Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer and LAHSA’s interim executive director Heidi Marston.

in Featured, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News
Related Posts
Mayor Garcetti speaks at his daily press conference with updates on coronavirus. Photo: Flickr.
Featured, Health, News, Venice Beach Health

Los Angeles Residents Told to Stay Home

March 19, 2020

Read more
March 19, 2020

2nd COVID-19 death confirmed By Sam Catanzaro As public health officials confirmed the second death resulting from COVID-19, Los Angeles...

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County. Graph: Yo! Venice.
Featured, Health, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News

Los Angeles Issuing Microloans to Small Businesses Impacted by COVID-19

March 18, 2020

Read more
March 18, 2020

Additional cases confirmed in Venice By Sam Catanzaro As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to grow, including additional...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News, video

Edify TV: Coronavirus Impacting Westside Transit

March 18, 2020

Read more
March 18, 2020

How is the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak impacting public transit on the Westside? Learn more in this video made possible...

L-R: Elizabeth Debicki as Berenice Hollis and Donald Sutherland as eccentric artist Jerome Debney. Photos: Jose Haro - Courtesy Sony Pictures Classics.
Featured, News

“The Burnt Orange Heresy” – A Mystery Thriller

March 17, 2020

Read more
March 17, 2020

Italian director Giuseppe Capotondi’s directing career kicked off at age 23. He cut his teeth on music videos and over...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Pacific Division Police Officer Tests Positive for COVID-19

March 16, 2020

Read more
March 16, 2020

First LAPD case of coronavirus By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) headquarters serving Venice says that one...
Featured, Venice Beach News

Garcetti Orders Closure of Restaurants in Response to Coronavirus

March 15, 2020

Read more
March 15, 2020

“We anticipate more cases” By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has ordered all bars, restaurants entertainment venues and...
Featured, News

Los Angeles Unified Schools to Close

March 13, 2020

Read more
March 13, 2020

All LAUSD schools to close Monday in response to COVID-19 By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD)...

A handwashing station is installed underneath the 405 at Venice Boulevard. Photo: Councilmember Mike Bonin.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

As Coronavirus Spreads, Services Coming to Venice Homeless Encampments

March 12, 2020

Read more
March 12, 2020

Sanitary services coming to two of the largest encampments in District 11 By Staff Writer As the novel coronavirus spreads,...
Featured, News

LA Schools Remain Open Amind COVID-19 Concerns, Contingency Plans Implemented

March 12, 2020

Read more
March 12, 2020

27 cases in Los Angeles County By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) has announced a plan...

Photo: David Crotty/VCH.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

After Coronavirus Concerns Venice Family Clinic’s Annual Auction Be Held Online

March 11, 2020

Read more
March 11, 2020 1

By Staff Writer In response to growing public concerns about the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), Venice Family Clinic (VCH)...
Featured, News, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News, video

Edify TV: Coronavirus Impacting Grocery Stores

March 10, 2020

Read more
March 10, 2020

Westside groceries and health stores are seeing the impact of the novel coronavirus on their shelves. Learn more in this...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Less Scooters in Venice?

March 9, 2020

Read more
March 9, 2020

Are there less scooters on the streets of Venice and Los Angeles? Learn more in this video made possible by Fazio...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion

Does the State Really Know Best on Almost Everything?

March 9, 2020

Read more
March 9, 2020

It’s beginning to seem as if many leading elected officials in California believe state government knows best about almost everything...

Photo: LA Marathon (Facebook).
Featured, News

Los Angeles Coronavirus Cases Increase as Marathon Approaches

March 5, 2020

Read more
March 5, 2020

Total number of cases in Los Angeles County now 11 By Sam Catanzaro As the LA Marathon approaches and a...

Photos: Alfred Coffee (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Another Craft Coffee Shop for Abbot Kinney?

March 5, 2020

Read more
March 5, 2020

Report of Venice storefront for Alfred Coffee By Kerry Slater Is the Venice cold brew and latte scene about to...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas!

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR