Garcetti Orders Closure of Restaurants in Response to Coronavirus

“We anticipate more cases”

By Sam Catanzaro

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has ordered all bars, restaurants entertainment venues and other businesses to close to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Garcetti’s order calls for the closure of many businesses including bars, nightclubs, dine-in restaurants, entertainment venues, gyms and fitness studios in the City of Los Angeles, effective 12 a.m. Monday.

“These are the emergency steps we are taking to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 & protect people across LA, effective at midnight tonight. This isn’t easy [and] I don’t make this decision lightly. We will do everything we can to help businesses [and] workers impacted during this time,” Garcetti said in a tweet announcing the rules.

Bars and restaurants will still be able to serve carry out, according to the City. Entertainment venues include, but are not limited to, movie theatres, bowling alleys and live performance venues.

As of Sunday, the Los Angeles Department of Public Health (Public Health) has identified 94 cases of COVI-19.

All confirmed cases are being isolated and close contacts are quarantined, according to county health officials.

“We anticipate more cases and increased community spread as more testing occurs,” said Barbara Ferrer, Public Health Director. “We are asking everyone to expect more social distancing requirements as more cases are identified.

