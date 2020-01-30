$3.7 Million Abbot Kinney-Adjacent Home Tops Venice Single Family December Sales

Compiled by Murray Weisberg
Stay up to date on the Venice real estate scene! Here are all the single-family home sales that occurred in Venice over the course of December 2019, topped by a home near Abbot Kinney that sold for nearly $4 million.
|2019 vs 2018
|Number Sold: 16
|11% Decrease
|Median Price: $1,567,500
|15.27% Decrease
|Average Price: $1,978,344
|3.63% Decrease
|Address
|Price
|2616 Abbot Kinney Boulevard
|$1,342,000
|52 Sunset Avenue
|$1,342,000
|1046 Rose Avenue
|$1,370,000
|865 Rose Avenue
|$1,399,500
|2425 Cloy Avenue
|$1,400,000
|817 Brooks Avenue
|$1,495,000
|2433 Wilson Avenue
|$1,550,000
|431 28th Avenue
|$1,550,000
|833 Superba Avenue
|$1,585,000
|2355 Ocean Avenue
|$1,700,000
|1104 Palms Boulevard
|$1,985,000
|754 Marco Place
|$2,185,000
|2624 Naples Avenue
|$2,249,000
|821 Superba Avenue
|$3,335,000
|728 Marco Place
|$3,500,000
|1305 Cabrillo Avenue
|$3,782,000
The above figures were derived from properties listed in the Multiple Listing System as well as those that were not listed in the MLS. All figures were verified by Public Record. All data compiled by Murray Weisberg, Associate Manager, Rodeo Realty – Brentwood.
Murray Weisberg, Associate Manager
Currently serving on the Professional Standards Committee for the BH/GLAAR
2008 Director, Combined Los Angeles Westside/Multiple Listing System
2005 Past President, Beverly Hills/Greater Los Angeles Association of RealtorsSotheby’s International Realty
11911 San Vicente Boulevard, Suite #200
Los Angeles, California 90049
310-481-6260
310-575-3264 Fax
Cal BRE Lic #00906751