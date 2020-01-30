February 1, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

$3.7 Million Abbot Kinney-Adjacent Home Tops Venice Single Family December Sales

1305 Cabrillo Avenue in Venice which sold last month for $3.7 million. Photo: A.J. Khair real estate.

Compiled by Murray Weisberg

Stay up to date on the Venice real estate scene! Here are all the single-family home sales that occurred in Venice over the course of December 2019, topped by a home near Abbot Kinney that sold for nearly $4 million.


2019 vs 2018
Number Sold: 16 11% Decrease
Median Price: $1,567,500 15.27% Decrease
Average Price: $1,978,344 3.63% Decrease
Address Price
2616 Abbot Kinney Boulevard$1,342,000
52 Sunset Avenue $1,342,000
1046 Rose Avenue$1,370,000
865 Rose Avenue$1,399,500
2425 Cloy Avenue$1,400,000
817 Brooks Avenue$1,495,000
2433 Wilson Avenue$1,550,000
431 28th Avenue $1,550,000
833 Superba Avenue$1,585,000
2355 Ocean Avenue$1,700,000
1104 Palms Boulevard $1,985,000
754 Marco Place$2,185,000
2624 Naples Avenue$2,249,000
821 Superba Avenue$3,335,000
728 Marco Place$3,500,000
1305 Cabrillo Avenue$3,782,000

The above figures were derived from properties listed in the Multiple Listing System as well as those that were not listed in the MLS.  All figures were verified by Public Record. All data compiled by Murray Weisberg, Associate Manager, Rodeo Realty – Brentwood.

Murray Weisberg, Associate Manager

Currently serving on the Professional Standards Committee for the BH/GLAAR
2008 Director, Combined Los Angeles Westside/Multiple Listing System
2005 Past President, Beverly Hills/Greater Los Angeles Association of RealtorsSotheby’s International Realty
11911 San Vicente Boulevard, Suite #200
Los Angeles, California 90049
310-481-6260
310-575-3264 Fax
Cal BRE Lic #00906751

