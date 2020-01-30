$3.7 Million Abbot Kinney-Adjacent Home Tops Venice Single Family December Sales

Compiled by Murray Weisberg

Stay up to date on the Venice real estate scene! Here are all the single-family home sales that occurred in Venice over the course of December 2019, topped by a home near Abbot Kinney that sold for nearly $4 million.



2019 vs 2018 Number Sold: 16 11% Decrease Median Price: $1,567,500 15.27% Decrease Average Price: $1,978,344 3.63% Decrease

Address Price 2616 Abbot Kinney Boulevard $1,342,000 52 Sunset Avenue $1,342,000 1046 Rose Avenue $1,370,000 865 Rose Avenue $1,399,500 2425 Cloy Avenue $1,400,000 817 Brooks Avenue $1,495,000 2433 Wilson Avenue $1,550,000 431 28th Avenue $1,550,000 833 Superba Avenue $1,585,000 2355 Ocean Avenue $1,700,000 1104 Palms Boulevard $1,985,000 754 Marco Place $2,185,000 2624 Naples Avenue $2,249,000 821 Superba Avenue $3,335,000 728 Marco Place $3,500,000 1305 Cabrillo Avenue $3,782,000

The above figures were derived from properties listed in the Multiple Listing System as well as those that were not listed in the MLS. All figures were verified by Public Record. All data compiled by Murray Weisberg, Associate Manager, Rodeo Realty – Brentwood.

Murray Weisberg, Associate Manager

Currently serving on the Professional Standards Committee for the BH/GLAAR

2008 Director, Combined Los Angeles Westside/Multiple Listing System

2005 Past President, Beverly Hills/Greater Los Angeles Association of RealtorsSotheby’s International Realty

11911 San Vicente Boulevard, Suite #200

Los Angeles, California 90049

310-481-6260

310-575-3264 Fax

Cal BRE Lic #00906751