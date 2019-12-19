Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to Hold Venice Rally This Weekend

Saturday noon at Windward Circle

By Sam Catanzaro

Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will hold a rally this Saturday at Windward Circle in Venice, an event that is expected to draw a large crowd.

According to Sanders’ campaign website, the event will take Saturday (December 21) at noon. Doors will open at 10:30 a.m.

“Parking is extremely limited; attendees are strongly encouraged to walk, bike, carpool or take public transportation. Expect traffic delays. The Uber and Lyft ride share drop-off point is located on Windward Circle and bike parking valet will be located on Market St. at Speedway,” said event organizers.

While this a rare West Coast appearance for Ocasio-Cortez, this is Sanders’ second rally on the Westside of Los Angeles this year. On June 26 the Vermont Senator held a rally in front of thousands of people at Santa Monica High School.