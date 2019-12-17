Yo! Venice Westside Local Show – December, 16, 2019 – All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes.
* Westside Food bank is accepting food and volunteers
* St. Josephs Center is seeking donations
All this and more on today’s show made possible by AMLI Marina del Rey
St. Josephs Center is seeking donations: Yo! Venice Westside Local Show – December 16, 2019
Yo! Venice Westside Local Show – December, 16, 2019 – All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes.
“So as winter approaches, there is no significant relief in sight for the homeless, despite all the state tax dollars being spent and a new state law exempting proposed developments to house the homeless from environmental reviews until 2025,” writes Tom Elias in his latest column.