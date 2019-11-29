November 30, 2019 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Statue of Homeless Man Confronts Passersby

“In The Image” by Ed Massey on display at former Savings and Loans building

By Sam Catanzaro

A seven-foot-tall sculpture of a homeless man at the former Savings and Loans building in Santa Monica asks the public to “contemplate their views and elevate their discourse on the issue,” of homelessness says the artist, who has a history of generating buzz in Santa Monica through art.

The statue, titled “In The Image”, sculpted by Ed Massey, is of a bearded homeless man wearing baggy clothes with a red blanket draped on his shoulders, depicting a man the artist came across 20 years ago.

“Good people — progressive to conservative, secular to religious — are confronted by the issue everyday…Yet, few know the stories of the homeless with whom we come in contact. What don’t we know of those we pass without a glance? What could be their potential contributions? What does the sculpture evoke or say about us?” Reads a part of the description. “The ‘In the Image’ work was always intended for the public realm, so viewers and passersby could contemplate their views and elevate their discourse on the issue — one that has now come to affect us all where we work and live.”

“In The Image” by Ed Massey on the corner of Wilshire Boulevard and 26th Street in Santa Monica. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.

For 50 years, the property, located at Wilshire Boulevard and 26th Street, was home to the historic Millard Sheets “Pleasures Along the Beach” glass mosaic. Earlier this year, however, the mosaic was moved to the Hilbert Museum of California Art at Chapman University in the City of Orange, despite its landmark designation.

“The loss is the result of the City’s settlement of a lawsuit brought against it by the property owner, reversing the landmark designation in 2013 as well as the Santa Monica Conservancy’s appeal to City Council, which once again confirmed the designation in 2017,” said the Santa Monica Conservancy in June.

In an online thread, Twitter account Santa Monica Problems (@SantaMonicaProb) took aim at city officials for allowing the statue to be erected.

“Only in [Santa Monica] would a statue of a family be replaced [with a] statue of a homeless man. Why not honor a resident, rather than glorify homelessness?” reads the Tweet. “[Santa Monica’s] homeless situation is nothing to be proud of.”

Santa Monica City Councilmember Ted Winterer, however, wrote in a reply to the tweet that the City has no authority over the statue’s subject matter citing the owner’s First Amendment rights.

“You realize it’s private property right? The owner made the decision to remove the mural and previous sculpture and replace it with the new one, not the city. Can’t stop the owner from exercising her/his First Amendment rights,” Winterer wrote.

The installation will be on display for six weeks.

A Los Angeles Times clipping of a 1994 article on Ed Massey’s “Morality/Mortality” installation in Santa Monica. Photo: LA Times via Ed Massey (edmasey.com).

This is not the first time artist Ed Massey has generated buzz in Santa Monica. In 1994, as part of a five-city exhibition, Massey along with feminist activist Peg Yorkin installed life-size painted-polyurethane foam figures depicting the grisly aftermath of a sexual assault titled “Morality/Mortality” in a storefront window at the Wilshire Medical Building at Wilshire Boulevard on Wilshire Boulevard and 15th Street, which had recently opened.

“It would have been a lot easier to show the piece in a third-floor gallery in Manhattan,” Massey told the LA Times at the time. “But this has to be in a public area. The work is intended to attract attention and discussion. If it doesn’t do that, I’ve failed.”

in Featured, Venice Beach News
Related Posts
Edify TV, Featured

Desalination plant coming to El Segundo? Townhouse turns 104: Yo! Venice Westside Local Show – November, 29, 2019

November 29, 2019

Read more
November 29, 2019

Yo! Venice Westside Local Show – November, 29, 2019 – All your local news, events and happenings in under 5...

Guy Camilleri going out for a surf near Ocean Park in Santa Monica. Photo: Spinning Wheel Productions.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Thanksgiving in Venice

November 27, 2019

Read more
November 27, 2019

By Guy Camilleri A week before my favorite holiday, Thanksgiving, a sense of anxiety fills me. I’m torn between two...

Photo: Councilmember Mike Bonin (Facebook).
Featured, Venice Beach News

‘People will die’: City Opens Emergency Homeless Shelters During Thanksgiving Storm

November 27, 2019

Read more
November 27, 2019

1-2 inches of rain expected By Sam Catanzaro As a cold winter storm drops rain on Los Angeles, the county...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach Health

Statue of a homeless man generates buzz, Where can you donate toys this holiday season? Yo! Venice Westside Local Show – November 25, 2019

November 25, 2019

Read more
November 25, 2019

Yo! Venice Westside Local Show – November 25, 2019: All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes.*Statue...

“why should someone who can afford a $50,000-plus Tesla get a subsidy for driving a luxury car while the less wealthy struggle to buy conventional used cars for $5,000 to $10,000?” writes Tom Elias in his latest column. Photo: Courtesy.
Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News

Should State Triple Its EV Subsidy?

November 25, 2019

Read more
November 25, 2019

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist Phil Ting is adamant about it. California needs to triple its subsidies for electric...
Featured, Venice Beach News

Venice’s St. Josephs Center Receives $5M Grant From Jeff Bezos’ Foundation

November 25, 2019

Read more
November 25, 2019

Funds will be used for bridge housing center By Sam Catanzaro Venice-based St. Joseph Center has been awarded a $5...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Chef Travis Lett leaving Gjusta restaurant? Yo! Venice Westside Local Show November 22, 2019

November 22, 2019

Read more
November 22, 2019

Yo! Venice Westside Local Show – November, 22, 2019 – All your local news, events and happenings in under 5...

Cooper, the four-pound Yorkshire terrier who was killed in Venice by a FedEx package last week. Photo: Facebook.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Venice Couple’s Dog Killed by FedEx Package

November 22, 2019

Read more
November 22, 2019

Company under fire for tossing package By Sam Catanzaro FedEx is under fire after a Venice couple said a package...

Photo: Craig Brandau.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Mar Vista Music and Art Walk This Weekend

November 20, 2019

Read more
November 20, 2019

By Keldine Hull The Mar Vista Music and Art Walk returns to Downtown Mar Vista on Saturday, November 30 from...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Venice Beach Police Officer Not Knocked Unconscious by Homeless Man? Yo! Venice Westside Local Show November 18, 2019

November 19, 2019

Read more
November 19, 2019

Yo! Venice Westside Local Show – November, 18, 2019 – All your local news, events and happenings in under 5...

Medical supplies found on Venice Beach Sunday morning. Photos: LA County Lifeguards.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Despite Saftey Concerns, Source of Needles That Washed up on Venice Beach Still Unknown

November 19, 2019

Read more
November 19, 2019

LA County lifeguards, Public Health still investigating incident By Sam Catanzaro Last Sunday a “large amount” of medical supplies, including...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Windward farms to stay afloat with community support? Yo! Venice Westside Local Show November 15, 2019

November 15, 2019

Read more
November 15, 2019

Yo! Venice Westside Local Show – November, 15, 2019 – All your local news, events and happenings in under 5...
Featured, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion

Time For Realistic Housing Goals

November 15, 2019

Read more
November 15, 2019

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist Build 3.5 million new dwelling units across California by 2025 and this state’s housing...

A rendering of a development planned for Del Rey. Photo: Del Rey Neighborhood Council.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Trio of Residential and Commercial Building Demolished for Mixed-Use Development

November 14, 2019

Read more
November 14, 2019

24 apartments plus retail space coming to Del Rey By Sam Catanzaro A laundromat, a single, family home and a...
Edify TV, Featured

Edify TV: Market Report $10 challenge

November 14, 2019

Read more
November 14, 2019

Market Report $10 challenge is back, Jacki Karsh gives us the details, this video brought to you by Alexander Audiology, Inc.

Newsletter

Join our newsletter! Receive the latest news, events, and opinion in Venice Beach and the surrounding areas.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Santa Monica Mirror, 2116 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, CA, 90403, http://www.smmirror.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR