Local Business Spotlight: Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning.

Chef Travis Lett leaving Gjusta restaurant? Yo! Venice Westside Local Show November 22, 2019

November 22, 2019

November 22, 2019

Yo! Venice Westside Local Show – November, 22, 2019 – All your local news, events and happenings in under 5...
Venice Beach Police Officer Not Knocked Unconscious by Homeless Man? Yo! Venice Westside Local Show November 18, 2019

November 19, 2019

November 19, 2019

Yo! Venice Westside Local Show – November, 18, 2019 – All your local news, events and happenings in under 5...
Windward farms to stay afloat with community support? Yo! Venice Westside Local Show November 15, 2019

November 15, 2019

November 15, 2019

Yo! Venice Westside Local Show – November, 15, 2019 – All your local news, events and happenings in under 5...
Edify TV: Market Report $10 challenge

November 14, 2019

November 14, 2019

Market Report $10 challenge is back, Jacki Karsh gives us the details, this video brought to you by Alexander Audiology, Inc.
Abbot Kinney Fantastic Film Festival, Bonin Wants Metro to be Prioritized Over Cars: Yo! Venice Westside Local Show November 11, 2019

November 12, 2019

November 12, 2019

Yo! Venice Westside Local Show – November 11, 2019 – All your local news, events and happenings in under 5...
Windward Farms is closing after 120% rent increase: Yo! Venice Westside Local Show November 8, 2019

November 8, 2019

November 8, 2019

Yo! Venice Westside Local Show – November 8th, 2019 – all your local news and events in under 5 minutes.*...
Edify TV: Santa Monica Farmers Market Squashes

November 7, 2019

November 7, 2019

Reporter Jacki Karsh heads down to the Santa Monica Farmers Market to hear all about what to do with Autumn...
Edify TV: Venice Dog-O-Ween

November 5, 2019

November 5, 2019

Venice Dog-O-Ween was Sunday, November 3rd. Dogs and their owners walked the red carpet to show off the best Halloween...
New live/work development is coming to Marina Del Rey, Venice beach Dog-O-Ween red carpet event: Yo! Venice Westside Local Show November 4, 2019

November 4, 2019

November 4, 2019

Yo! Venice Westside Local Show November 4, 2019 – all your local news and events in under 5 minutes.* New...
Yo! Venice Westside Local Show November 1, 2019: Getty Fire Update

November 1, 2019

November 1, 2019

Yo! Venice Westside Local Show November 1, 2019 – special coverage of the #GettyFire, which as of Friday morning has...
Edify TV: Santa Monica Heal the Bay Aquarium Halloween Bash

October 31, 2019

October 31, 2019

Relive the fishy spooks. Recently Heal the Bay and the Santa Monica Bay Aquarium hosted Fishy Fest for Halloween and...
Edify TV: Marina Spooktacular 2019

October 31, 2019

October 31, 2019

Over the weekend kids braved the Marina del Spooktacular, a two-day festival put on by LA County offering scares for...
Edify TV: Animals Evacuated From Getty Fire

October 29, 2019

October 29, 2019

The West Los Angeles Animal Care Center is helping house and care for animals displaced by the Getty Fire. Learn...
Edify TV: Venice Halloween Safety

October 28, 2019

October 28, 2019

Stay safe and have a happy Halloween! Make sure your kids’ costumes have reflective tape or add glowsticks to make...
Yo! Venice Westside Local Show October 28, 2019: Getty Fire Coverage

October 28, 2019

October 28, 2019

Yo! Venice Westside Local Show October 28, 2019 – special coverage of the #GettyFire that has forced mandatory evacuation orders...

