CURRENT:LA FOOD Comes to Venice Beach

“Mussel Beach” on display through November 3

By Kerry Slater

With the premiere of CURRENT:LA FOOD approaching, the City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs (DCA) has announced the schedule of events for the 15 CURRENT:LA FOOD commissioned artists and artist teams and the commissioned community partners.

For the second iteration of this citywide Public Art Triennial, all exhibitions and events will take place October 5 through November 3, 2019, in 15 public parks and in neighborhoods across Los Angeles. CURRENT:LA FOOD will focus on the topic of food and global issues connected with food such as food accessibility and equity.

“There are over 75 commissioned events during the month-long triennial taking place across the city for residents and visitors. We hope everyone will engage in CURRENT:LA FOOD either in their own neighborhoods or in new locations they may have never visited before,” said Danielle Brazell, General Manager of the City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs.

In Venice, “Mussel Beach” contemplates the cultural history and ecosystem of Venice Beach, focusing on the impact of climate change on mussels, which act as filters for pollution along the shoreline. Through a series of mixed-media interventions along the beach, including a choreographed audio tour, Cooking Sections investigates the consequences of human activity on the natural landscape.

Human Resources LA and a diverse group of artists will contribute ‘recipe’ versions of new and existing artworks to create an artist’s ‘cookbook.’ During two events, these recipes will be performed using the four handball courts at Venice Beach Recreation Center as stages. Members of the public are invited to participate.

To review the full list of triennial events, please click here: http://culturela.org/currentlaevents