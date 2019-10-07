October 8, 2019 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Man arrested for stabbing wife on Speedway near Venice Beach, Thatcher Yard development to break ground in 2020: Yo! Venice This Week: October 7

Yo! Venice This Week: October 7, 2019 – all your local news and happenings in under 5 minutes
* Man arrested for stabbing wife on Speedway near Venice Beach
* Thatcher Yard development to break ground in 2020
Show made possible by Santa Monica College

Photo: Courtesy.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Letter to the Editor: Bringing Homeless into Policymaking?

October 8, 2019

October 8, 2019

Dear Editor: It was ironic to see your cover story (Bringing Homeless into Policymaking? – 9/26/19), with yet another dubious...

The intersection of Speedway and Pacific Avenue in Venice. Photo: Google.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Man Arrested After Repeatedly Stabbing Wife in Venice

October 7, 2019

October 7, 2019

LAPD arrest man on suspicion of murder Friday night By Sam Catanzaro A man was arrested in Venice Beach Friday...

Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Venice student donates over $1,000 to Bahamas relief effort, Skate, Bike, and Roll Breast Cancer event: Yo! Venice Westside Local October 4 2019

October 4, 2019

October 4, 2019

Yo! Venice Westside Local October 4 2019 – all your fun local events and happenings in under 5 minutes.* Venice...

A rendering of the Thatcher Yard development. Photo: Los Angeles Department of City Planning.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Thatcher Yard to Break Ground in 2020

October 4, 2019

October 4, 2019

98 units of housing for seniors and formally homeless families By Sam Catanzaro According to a report recently released by...

Photo: Direct Relief.
Featured, Uncategorized, Venice Beach News

Venice Fifth Grader Raises Over $1,000 for Families Devastated by Hurricane Dorian

October 2, 2019

October 2, 2019

10-year-old Scarlett Johnson raises money for Direct Relief By Keldine Hull As students around the world become more vocal about...

Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Bonin Calls For Investigation Into Playa del Rey Oil Facility, Water fountains near Venice homeless encampment: Yo! Venice This Week September 30

October 1, 2019

October 1, 2019

Yo! Venice This Week September 30 – all your local news in under 5 minutes.* Bonin Calls For Investigation Into...

Left: Venice Local Lauren Koeppe stands at the helm of two new restaurants in the neighborhood. Behind her is one of local artist Patrick Marsden and husband Michael Brunt’s iconic moss walls. Right: Local cocktails at The Pier House. Venice-based, boutique, beverage manufacturer Tippling’s supply the cordials used in the cocktail mixes. Photos: Jakob Layman for Create Hospitality.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Local Flavor

October 1, 2019

October 1, 2019

The woman behind two new restaurants in Venice By Melanie Camp Having just launched two new restaurants in Venice, California,...

Featured, Venice Beach News

Guy Camilleri: 10 Ways To Win Over Casting Directors

September 28, 2019

September 28, 2019

By Guy Camilleri  Are you at a loss as to what casting directors are looking for? Do you find yourself...

Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Venice Neighborhood Council’s Emergency Preparedness Town Hall, The Other Venice Film Festival: Yo! Venice Westside Local Show September 27, 2019 –

September 27, 2019

September 27, 2019

Yo! Venice Westside Local Show September 27, 2019 – all your fun local events and happenings in under 5 minutes.* Venice...

Photo: Playa del Rey Gas Watch (Facebook).
Featured, Venice Beach News

Bonin Calls Into Investigation Into Playa del Rey Oil Facility

September 27, 2019

September 27, 2019

SoCalGas under fire from Councilmember Mike Bonin. By Sam Catanzaro Councilmember Mike Bonin called for an investigation this week into...

The Heal the Bay pier cleanup in Sept. 2018. Photo: Venice Pier Project.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Venice Pier Project’s Beach Cleanup

September 26, 2019

September 26, 2019

Saturday, September 28 9-11 a.m. Submitted by Peter Ruiz, Venice Pier Project Come help me clean the beach! As part...

A rendering of the Rose Avenue Apartments. Photo: VCH.
Featured, Venice Beach News

City Council Approves $13.9 Million for Venice Community Housing Redevelopment

September 24, 2019

September 24, 2019

Bonds approved for 34 units of affordable housing By Sam Catanzaro Venice Community Housing (VCH) is getting help from the...

Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Trump Visits LA, Suggests More Law Enforcement to Tackle Homelessness, Suspect At-large in Venice Boardwalk Bar Stabbing: Yo! Venice This Week September 23, 2019

September 23, 2019

September 23, 2019

Yo! Venice This Week September 23, 2019 – all your local news in under 5 minutes!* Trump visits LA, suggests...

Featured, Venice Beach News

Venice Emergency Preparedness Town Halls

September 23, 2019

September 23, 2019

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.

Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Abbot Kinney Festival Returns, Sound Bath Meditation in Venice: Yo! Venice Westside Local Show September 20, 2019

September 20, 2019

September 20, 2019

Yo! Venice Westside Local Show September 20, 2019 – all your fun local events and happenings in under 5 minutes.*...

