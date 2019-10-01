October 2, 2019 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Bonin Calls For Investigation Into Playa del Rey Oil Facility, Water fountains near Venice homeless encampment: Yo! Venice This Week September 30

Yo! Venice This Week September 30 – all your local news in under 5 minutes.
* Bonin Calls For Investigation Into Playa del Rey Oil Facility
* Water fountains near Venice homeless encampment
Left: Venice Local Lauren Koeppe stands at the helm of two new restaurants in the neighborhood. Behind her is one of local artist Patrick Marsden and husband Michael Brunt’s iconic moss walls. Right: Local cocktails at The Pier House. Venice-based, boutique, beverage manufacturer Tippling’s supply the cordials used in the cocktail mixes. Photos: Jakob Layman for Create Hospitality.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Local Flavor

October 1, 2019

The woman behind two new restaurants in Venice By Melanie Camp Having just launched two new restaurants in Venice, California,...

Featured, Venice Beach News

Guy Camilleri: 10 Ways To Win Over Casting Directors

September 28, 2019

By Guy Camilleri  Are you at a loss as to what casting directors are looking for? Do you find yourself...

Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Venice Neighborhood Council’s Emergency Preparedness Town Hall, The Other Venice Film Festival: Yo! Venice Westside Local Show September 27, 2019 –

September 27, 2019

Yo! Venice Westside Local Show September 27, 2019 – all your fun local events and happenings in under 5 minutes.* Venice...

Photo: Playa del Rey Gas Watch (Facebook).
Featured, Venice Beach News

Bonin Calls Into Investigation Into Playa del Rey Oil Facility

September 27, 2019

SoCalGas under fire from Councilmember Mike Bonin. By Sam Catanzaro Councilmember Mike Bonin called for an investigation this week into...

The Heal the Bay pier cleanup in Sept. 2018. Photo: Venice Pier Project.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Venice Pier Project’s Beach Cleanup

September 26, 2019

Saturday, September 28 9-11 a.m. Submitted by Peter Ruiz, Venice Pier Project Come help me clean the beach! As part...

A rendering of the Rose Avenue Apartments. Photo: VCH.
Featured, Venice Beach News

City Council Approves $13.9 Million for Venice Community Housing Redevelopment

September 24, 2019

Bonds approved for 34 units of affordable housing By Sam Catanzaro Venice Community Housing (VCH) is getting help from the...

Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Trump Visits LA, Suggests More Law Enforcement to Tackle Homelessness, Suspect At-large in Venice Boardwalk Bar Stabbing: Yo! Venice This Week September 23, 2019

September 23, 2019

Yo! Venice This Week September 23, 2019 – all your local news in under 5 minutes!* Trump visits LA, suggests...

Featured, Venice Beach News

Venice Emergency Preparedness Town Halls

September 23, 2019

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.

Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Abbot Kinney Festival Returns, Sound Bath Meditation in Venice: Yo! Venice Westside Local Show September 20, 2019

September 20, 2019

Yo! Venice Westside Local Show September 20, 2019 – all your fun local events and happenings in under 5 minutes.*...

City workers on the bridge housing site in Venice. Photo: Councilmember Mike Bonin.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Bridge Housing Operators to Hold Weekly Community Meetings

September 19, 2019

Safe Place for Youth (SPY) and PATH “Coffee With the Community” meetings By Sam Catanzaro Safe Place for Youth (SPY)...

Attend a free online webinar event with Amber J. Lawson to help participants manifest their heart’s desire. Photos: Courtesy.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Manifest Your Heart’s Desire in 30 days through Goddess Process

September 19, 2019

Free online webinar event with Amber J. Lawson By Staff Writer There is no denying that when you look at...

Featured, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Yo! Broker: If You Went to an Open House and Saw a Framed KKK Application on the Wall, What Would You Do?

September 19, 2019

Dear Yo! Broker, I recently read where a black guy went to an open house and saw a KKK application...

An LAPD officer speaks with two individuals experiencing homelessness. Photo: Los Angeles Police Department (Twitter).
Featured, Venice Beach News

As Trump Visits LA, White House Suggests Increased Law Enforcement to Combat Homelessness

September 16, 2019

Left: President Trump exits Marine One. Right: an LAPD officer speaks with two individuals experiencing homelessness. Photos: Air Force/Los Angeles Police Department (Twitter).

Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Burglar Leads Police on Chase from Venice Beach to Santa Monica Pier, How Potential Homeless Ban Impacts Venice: Yo! Venice This Week September 16, 2019

September 16, 2019

Yo! Venice This Week September 16, 2019 – all your local news and happenings in under 5 minutes.* Burglar leads...

Washington Boulevard and Speedway. Photo: Google.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Venice Bar Stabbing Suspects At-large

September 16, 2019

Stabbing occurs on Speedway Avenue Sunday evening By Sam Catanzaro Two suspects remain at large following a bar stabbing in...

