September 30, 2019 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Rogue Machine’s Animal Instincts Pay Off As “MISS LILLY GETS BONED” Comes To Venice

Kavi Ladnier Harold the elephant and Justice Quinn. Photos: Courtesy.

Running through October 28, 2019

By Staff Writer

Diversity in casting has always been a strong point of Rogue Machine’s productions, but including an elephant in the ensemble of Bekah Brunstetter’s MISS LILLY GETS BONED took the tradition to a whole new level. “It just says Elephant in the script,” explains Brunstetter. “I didn’t limit the creative team, I wanted to trust the designers, actors, and a director to figure it out however they saw fit. It’s tough to let go of that because the less specific you are, the more you run the risk of not getting exactly what you want — but also, there’s a greater chance of the ‘magic of discovery,’ so that’s a risk I’m willing to take with this play. Elephants are so beautiful, even in puppet form, or projection, or…whatever a talented designer may create.”

The Elephant joined rehearsals during “tech” week. This logistical challenge was solved by Mark Royston and Sean Cawelti, two of those talented designers that Brunstetter had just trusted would appear and ‘figure it out’ when it was time for her play to be staged at Rogue Machine. You may remember her name from last year’s sold out run of The Cake (Echo Theater Company, Manhattan Theater Club, Spring 2019), which took LA by storm with its look at parity vs. prejudice when a baker refuses to fill an order for a gay couples wedding cake. Or perhaps you’ve noticed her name in the credits of NBC’s This is Us” for the first three seasons, MTV’s Underemployed,” or Starz’s American Gods.” Regardless, Los Angeles audiences will get another chance to see this writers’ flair for creating engaging stories that leave behind intriguing questions in their wake.

Iman Nazemzadeh as Richard and Larisa Oleynik as Miss Lilly

Multi-award winning director Robin Larsen (“so many superlative local productions” – Hollywood Reporter), who has earned the Ovation award and Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle awards more than once, has identified at least one of those questions. It provokes pondering if whether or not, “people are inherently good? Or are we just animals? What happens when chaos is unleashed, and we’re pushed to the point of breakdown?”  

Larisa Oleynik and Tasha Ames

Rogue Machine’s Producing Artistic Director John Perrin Flynn says, “We do plays that are new to Los Angeles, and some of those works are developed by us. They are often very funny but we choose plays that address what is happening in the world. Our theatre mirrors and examines contemporary culture and nurtures contemporary playwrights. We believe that art is an important part of community and theatre is dialogue that promotes conversation. Producer Andrew Carlberg adds, “As part of that conversation, we think that this particular play will connect well with our community. Bekah’s voice is singular and she has the brilliant gift of being able to make one laugh through their pain.”

“Must-see, essential theatergoing. High caliber cast and crew…keeping with Rogue’s high artistic standards” –  Hollywood Progressive

Definitely not a play for children, but Miss Lilly Gets Boned is drawing a lot of interest from adults. Harold the elephant seems to be a big part of the attraction.

Kavi Ladnier and Harold in Miss Lilly Gets Boned

Sex, faith, and violence are all part of the intricate package of connections that you will experience in Miss Lilly Gets Boned. Bekah Brunstetter imaginatively explores the tenuous and permeable boundaries that separate our civilized side from our more animalistic one, and the ways that faith can limit or uplift humanity. While a captive elephant grows ever more anxious in chains, a virginal Sunday school teacher takes a big chance, by opening her heart to the dangers of love.

Kind of like life, things get a little messy sometimes. But, isn’t that all part of the fun of it?

Miss Lilly Gets Boned runs Fridays 9/27, 10/4, 10/11, 10/19, 10/25 at 8pm, Saturdays at 8pm beginning 9/21, Sundays at 3pm, Mondays at 8pm, through October 28, 2019 (except the Saturday 9/28 performance will be a 2pm matinee, and no performance on Sunday 9/29). Rogue Machine (in the Electric Lodge), 1416 Electric Ave, Venice, CA 90291. Tickets: $40, student discounts $25; $10 on 9/16, 9/27; $20 on 10/4, 10/11. Reservations: 855-585-5185 or at http://www.roguemachinetheatre.com

in Venice Beach Health
Related Posts
Edify TV, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News

Stay Cool During Heat Wave, Jazz in the Park: Yo! Venice TGIF Show August 2, 2019

August 9, 2019

Read more
August 9, 2019

Yo! Venice TGIF Show August 2, 2019• Women’s US National Team Victory Tour• Ways to Stay Cool • Free Jazz at...

Featured, Kids Events, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News

Venice Family Clinic to Host Homeless Service Days

July 31, 2019

Read more
July 31, 2019

Nonprofit community health center offering food, medical care, dental screenings for those experiencing homelessness and families in need. By Staff...

Featured, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News

Louis Vuitton X: An Immersive Journey Through Fashion History

July 23, 2019

Read more
July 23, 2019

180 items from archives and scenography trace Louis Vuitton’s pioneering journey By Staff Writer Louis Vuitton has unveiled Louis Vuitton X,...

Featured, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News

Venice “Vanlord” Sparks Debate

July 16, 2019

Read more
July 16, 2019

By Keldine Hull As homeless numbers rise throughout Los Angeles, some in need of housing have turned to the so-called...

Featured, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News

Venice Art Crawl and Mar Vista Music and Art Walk Combine to Produce The Get Around

July 10, 2019

Read more
July 10, 2019

Saturday, July 13, 2:00-10:00 p.m. By Staff Writer For the first time ever, The Venice Art Crawl and the Mar...

Featured, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News

Rogue Machine Returns To Venice For A New Season of Live Entertainment

June 7, 2019

Read more
June 7, 2019

Rogue Machine is back on the Westside at the Electric Lodge, located in Venice just off of Abbot Kinney. Planning...

Featured, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News

Get Your Glow On at the Venice Electric Light Parade

June 1, 2019

Read more
June 1, 2019

By Keldine Hull Get on your bikes and ride! The Venice Electric Light Parade, founded by Kansas City native Marcus...

Featured, Kids Events, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News

Fire Station 63’s Annual Pancake Breakfast

May 24, 2019

Read more
May 24, 2019

Get your flapjack on May 25 a.m. to 1 p.m. By Keldine Hull Fire Station 63’s Annual Pancake Breakfast is...

Featured, Venice Beach Art, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News

Venice Art Walk Raises More than $1 Million

May 22, 2019

Read more
May 22, 2019

Star-studded guests attend Venice Family Clinic’s Art Walk & Auction    By Staff Writer Contemporary art, tech and entertainment industry...

Featured, Venice Beach Art, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News

Venice Art Walk and Auction Celebrates 40 Years

May 8, 2019

Read more
May 8, 2019

Sunday May 16 12-6 p.m. By Staff Writer On Sunday, May 19, Venice Family Clinic will commemorate the 40th edition...

Featured, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News

Honoring Local Teachers at Venice WAVE Awards

May 6, 2019

Read more
May 6, 2019

May 9 from 6-8 p.m By Keldine Hull Venice teachers will be recognized for their achievements in education for the...

Afternoon Reads, Featured, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News

98-Unit Oxford Triangle Affordable Housing Project to Go Before LUPC Thursday

May 1, 2019

Read more
May 1, 2019

By Sam Catanzaro The Venice Neighborhood Council’s (VNC) Land Use and Planning Committee (LUPC) will consider a 98-unit housing project...

Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News

Venice Japanese American Memorial Monument Commemoration 2019

April 17, 2019

Read more
April 17, 2019

By Phyllis Hayashibara The Venice Japanese American Memorial Monument Committee is very pleased to announce three prominent speakers for the...

Venice Beach Health

Edify TV Video: Tatianna Lee

April 16, 2019

Read more
April 16, 2019

Learn about Tatianna Lee, an actress, model, disability lifestyle blogger and an inspiring example of how obstacles can be turned...

Featured, Venice Beach Art, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News

Diana Markosian at Venice Arts

April 12, 2019

Read more
April 12, 2019

Opening Reception is on Saturday, April 13, from 5-7 p.m.; Exhibition April 1-30  By Chad Winthrop Holding a cane in...

Newsletter

Join our newsletter! Receive the latest news, events, and opinion in Venice Beach and the surrounding areas.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Santa Monica Mirror, 2116 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, CA, 90403, http://www.smmirror.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR