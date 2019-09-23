September 23, 2019 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Venice Emergency Preparedness Town Halls

Preparing for earthquake, tsunami, floods

By Staff Writer

Earthquakes, tsunamis, floods: these are some of the natural disasters that can occur in Venice.

The Venice Neighborhood Council (VNC) is holding community two meetings in the coming weeks to prepare residents for the worst.

“How will you respond and recover? How will your neighbors? How will Venice rebuild? What can you do about it?” VNC said.

Join fellow Venetians to explore the answers to these questions and more at one of the

Venice emergency preparedness town halls:

September 26, 2019
6:30-9:00 p.m.
Oakwood Recreation Center
October 3, 2019
6:30-9:00 p.m.
Penmar Recreation Center

“Learn about individual, neighborhood, and community-wide preparedness
Discuss how to organize and prepare the Venice community to recover and “still be Venice,” VNC said.

Tsunamis are a rare event in Southern California; the last major one occurred in 1812. But tsunamis can be deadly and destructive disasters that can occur quickly, giving residents in low-lying coastal areas very little time to prepare.

Venice is one of the most vulnerable regions in Los Angeles, with many areas right at sea-level. And even though the April 5 earthquake did not produce a tsunami, it provided an opportunity for residents to learn about the tsunami alert system in place.

“The initial tsunami detection and warnings would come from the federal government through the NOAA Pacific Tsunami Warning Center,” said Kate Hutton, an Emergency Management Coordinator for the City of Los Angeles Emergency Management Program. “State and local governments would likely follow up with localized instructions, including evacuation routes and shelters.”

These local alerts would be sent through NotifyLA, the emergency alert system for the City of Los Angeles. Residents would also be alerted by social media and traditional media.

In Venice, the evacuation routes follow major east-west thoroughfares. These include Rose Avenue, Brooks Avenue, Venice Boulevard and Washington Boulevard. Abbot Kinney and Ocean Avenue are also part of the evacuation route, despite running parallel to the coast.

in Featured, Venice Beach News
Related Posts
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Abbot Kinney Festival Returns, Sound Bath Meditation in Venice: Yo! Venice Westside Local Show September 20, 2019

September 20, 2019

Read more
September 20, 2019

Yo! Venice Westside Local Show September 20, 2019 – all your fun local events and happenings in under 5 minutes.*...

City workers on the bridge housing site in Venice. Photo: Councilmember Mike Bonin.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Bridge Housing Operators to Hold Weekly Community Meetings

September 19, 2019

Read more
September 19, 2019

Safe Place for Youth (SPY) and PATH “Coffee With the Community” meetings By Sam Catanzaro Safe Place for Youth (SPY)...

Featured, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Yo! Broker: If You Went to an Open House and Saw a Framed KKK Application on the Wall, What Would You Do?

September 19, 2019

Read more
September 19, 2019

Dear Yo! Broker, I recently read where a black guy went to an open house and saw a KKK application...

An LAPD officer speaks with two individuals experiencing homelessness. Photo: Los Angeles Police Department (Twitter).
Featured, Venice Beach News

As Trump Visits LA, White House Suggests Increased Law Enforcement to Combat Homelessness

September 16, 2019

Read more
September 16, 2019

Left: President Trump exits Marine One. Right: an LAPD officer speaks with two individuals experiencing homelessness. Photos: Air Force/Los Angeles Police Department (Twitter).

Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Burglar Leads Police on Chase from Venice Beach to Santa Monica Pier, How Potential Homeless Ban Impacts Venice: Yo! Venice This Week September 16, 2019

September 16, 2019

Read more
September 16, 2019

Yo! Venice This Week September 16, 2019 – all your local news and happenings in under 5 minutes.* Burglar leads...

Washington Boulevard and Speedway. Photo: Google.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Venice Bar Stabbing Suspects At-large

September 16, 2019

Read more
September 16, 2019

Stabbing occurs on Speedway Avenue Sunday evening By Sam Catanzaro Two suspects remain at large following a bar stabbing in...

Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Rooftop cocktails for a good cause? Take Neon-electric-Bike Photos in Venice: Yo! Venice TGIF Show September 13

September 13, 2019

Read more
September 13, 2019

Yo! Venice TGIF Show September 13 – all your fun local events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Learn how...

Featured, Venice Beach News

Jason Kolowski Marries Henna Sherzai in Oregon Enchanted Forest Wedding Celebration

September 13, 2019

Read more
September 13, 2019

Venice Locals, Jason Kolowski and Henna Sherzai married in Mckenzie Bridge, Oregon on Saturday, August 31st, 2019,  surrounded by their...

Featured, Venice Beach News

Pacific Police Division Wins Blood Drive

September 13, 2019

Read more
September 13, 2019

Venice PD show their support for vital service  By Chad Winthrop The LAPD Pacific Division has won a blood drive...

Ryan Linke "Finding New Palettes". Photos: Courtesy.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Venice Art Scene: Ryan Linke and Karen Amy Finkel Fishof

September 12, 2019

Read more
September 12, 2019

Inspiration, Born Out of Wonder By Henry K. Long Ryan Linke was born and raised in Venice, CA. He was...

Police detain a suspected burglar near Santa Monica Pier. Photo: Facebook (KABC).
Featured, Venice Beach News

Police Chase Burglar from Venice Beach to Santa Monica Pier

September 11, 2019

Read more
September 11, 2019

Suspect wades through water as police pursue on-foot By Sam Catanzaro A burglary suspect led police on a lengthy on-foot...

Featured, Kids Events, Venice Beach News

Coastal Cleanup Day Returns to Venice

September 9, 2019

Read more
September 9, 2019

Heal the Bay's Coastal Cleanup Day returns September 21. Photo: Heal the Bay.

Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Bringing Homeless into Policymaking Process? Yo! Venice This Week September 9, 2019

September 9, 2019

Read more
September 9, 2019

Yo! Venice This Week September 9, 2019 – all your local news in under 5 minutes!* Bringing homeless, formally homeless...

Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Yo! Venice TGIF Show September 6

September 7, 2019

Read more
September 7, 2019

Yo! Venice TGIF Show September 6 – all your local events, happenings and in under 5 minutes!* Vigil for Westside...

A mangled Tesla is shown on the 405 Freeway after crashing into the back of a fire truck. Photo: Culver City Firefighters' Union.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Bagel Eating Driver Was Using Autopilot When Tesla Crashed into Firetruck on 405

September 6, 2019

Read more
September 6, 2019

National Transportation Safety Board releases on about 2018 crash By Sam Catanzaro Shortcomings in Tesla’s autopilot system were partly responsible for...

Newsletter

Join our newsletter! Receive the latest news, events, and opinion in Venice Beach and the surrounding areas.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Santa Monica Mirror, 2116 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, CA, 90403, http://www.smmirror.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR