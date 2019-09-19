September 20, 2019 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Bridge Housing Operators to Hold Weekly Community Meetings

City workers on the bridge housing site in Venice. Photo: Councilmember Mike Bonin.

Safe Place for Youth (SPY) and PATH “Coffee With the Community” meetings

By Sam Catanzaro

Safe Place for Youth (SPY) and PATH, chosen operators for a homeless shelter underway in Venice, will be answering questions from residents in weekly “Coffee With the Community” meetings.

According to Allison White from the City of Los Angeles, this is a weekly opportunity to ask questions and discuss the A Bridge Home initiative in Venice directly with representatives from PATH and SPY. Meetings will take place on Fridays at 9 a.m. starting September 27. To RSVP visit bit.ly/coffee-abh.

PATH, one of the nation’s most successful and respected homeless service providers, will be the lead operator of the site and will work with the Venice-based SPY, which will also provide services at the temporary facility, which will provide 100 beds for adults and 54 beds for youth.

The 154-bed homeless shelter, part of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s A Bridge Home program, will be located on the 3.15-acre lot that takes up an entire block between Pacific Avenue and Main Street south of Sunset Avenue. In this program, Mayor Garcetti asked every Councilmember to look at encampments in their district and to find locations for bridge housing.

MTA closed the lot in 2015 after receiving multiple offers from developers interested in the site. The property can be used for housing for the next three years, however, because there is no deal in place. 

The project has not been without controversy. Opponents have raised issue with the shelter’s location, worrying that the site will disrupt the mostly residential neighborhood. In addition, there has been concern raised about the housing being within a 1,000-foot radius of Westminster Elementary School.

The Venice Stakeholders Association is in the midst of a legal battle against the City of Los Angeles over the project, saying the environmental review was unjustly fast-tracked and did not take into account an increase in noise levels from individuals in the shelter or its air conditioning units.

in Featured, Venice Beach News
Related Posts
Featured, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Yo! Broker: If You Went to an Open House and Saw a Framed KKK Application on the Wall, What Would You Do?

September 19, 2019

Read more
September 19, 2019

Dear Yo! Broker, I recently read where a black guy went to an open house and saw a KKK application...

An LAPD officer speaks with two individuals experiencing homelessness. Photo: Los Angeles Police Department (Twitter).
Featured, Venice Beach News

As Trump Visits LA, White House Suggests Increased Law Enforcement to Combat Homelessness

September 16, 2019

Read more
September 16, 2019

Left: President Trump exits Marine One. Right: an LAPD officer speaks with two individuals experiencing homelessness. Photos: Air Force/Los Angeles Police Department (Twitter).

Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Burglar Leads Police on Chase from Venice Beach to Santa Monica Pier, How Potential Homeless Ban Impacts Venice: Yo! Venice This Week September 16, 2019

September 16, 2019

Read more
September 16, 2019

Yo! Venice This Week September 16, 2019 – all your local news and happenings in under 5 minutes.* Burglar leads...

Washington Boulevard and Speedway. Photo: Google.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Venice Bar Stabbing Suspects At-large

September 16, 2019

Read more
September 16, 2019

Stabbing occurs on Speedway Avenue Sunday evening By Sam Catanzaro Two suspects remain at large following a bar stabbing in...

Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Rooftop cocktails for a good cause? Take Neon-electric-Bike Photos in Venice: Yo! Venice TGIF Show September 13

September 13, 2019

Read more
September 13, 2019

Yo! Venice TGIF Show September 13 – all your fun local events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Learn how...

Featured, Venice Beach News

Jason Kolowski Marries Henna Sherzai in Oregon Enchanted Forest Wedding Celebration

September 13, 2019

Read more
September 13, 2019

Venice Locals, Jason Kolowski and Henna Sherzai married in Mckenzie Bridge, Oregon on Saturday, August 31st, 2019,  surrounded by their...

Featured, Venice Beach News

Pacific Police Division Wins Blood Drive

September 13, 2019

Read more
September 13, 2019

Venice PD show their support for vital service  By Chad Winthrop The LAPD Pacific Division has won a blood drive...

Ryan Linke "Finding New Palettes". Photos: Courtesy.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Venice Art Scene: Ryan Linke and Karen Amy Finkel Fishof

September 12, 2019

Read more
September 12, 2019

Inspiration, Born Out of Wonder By Henry K. Long Ryan Linke was born and raised in Venice, CA. He was...

Police detain a suspected burglar near Santa Monica Pier. Photo: Facebook (KABC).
Featured, Venice Beach News

Police Chase Burglar from Venice Beach to Santa Monica Pier

September 11, 2019

Read more
September 11, 2019

Suspect wades through water as police pursue on-foot By Sam Catanzaro A burglary suspect led police on a lengthy on-foot...

Featured, Kids Events, Venice Beach News

Coastal Cleanup Day Returns to Venice

September 9, 2019

Read more
September 9, 2019

Heal the Bay's Coastal Cleanup Day returns September 21. Photo: Heal the Bay.

Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Bringing Homeless into Policymaking Process? Yo! Venice This Week September 9, 2019

September 9, 2019

Read more
September 9, 2019

Yo! Venice This Week September 9, 2019 – all your local news in under 5 minutes!* Bringing homeless, formally homeless...

Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Yo! Venice TGIF Show September 6

September 7, 2019

Read more
September 7, 2019

Yo! Venice TGIF Show September 6 – all your local events, happenings and in under 5 minutes!* Vigil for Westside...

A mangled Tesla is shown on the 405 Freeway after crashing into the back of a fire truck. Photo: Culver City Firefighters' Union.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Bagel Eating Driver Was Using Autopilot When Tesla Crashed into Firetruck on 405

September 6, 2019

Read more
September 6, 2019

National Transportation Safety Board releases on about 2018 crash By Sam Catanzaro Shortcomings in Tesla’s autopilot system were partly responsible for...

An individual experiencing homelessness near 3rd Avenue and Rose Avenue in Venice. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Bringing Homeless and Previously Homeless into the Policymaking Process?

September 5, 2019

Read more
September 5, 2019

Bonin proposes commission composed entirely of people who are or have been homeless By Sam Catanzaro A week after a...

“The presence of these animals is an indication that environmental efforts have been successful and that the bay is recovering, and scientists expect a localized increase in all shark species." Photo: Getty Images.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Santa Monica Bay Shark Population Recovering

September 4, 2019

Read more
September 4, 2019

Increase in encounters, breachings sign of successful restoration efforts By Keldine Hull While shark attacks in California are rare, breachings,...

Newsletter

Join our newsletter! Receive the latest news, events, and opinion in Venice Beach and the surrounding areas.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Santa Monica Mirror, 2116 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, CA, 90403, http://www.smmirror.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR