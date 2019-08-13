August 20, 2019 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Bonin Demands Legal Action After Developer Bulldozes Playa Sand Dunes

Legado Companies crews bulldoze sand dunes in Playa Del Rey. Photos: Courtesy Mike Bonin.

Ecologicallysensitive dunes graded by Legado Companies

By Sam Catanzaro

After a developer bulldozed ecologically sensitive sand dunes in Playa Del Rey, Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin is demanding legal action.

Local residents contacted the councilmember’s office after noticing the developer using heavy machinery on the ecologically sensitive Playa del Rey dunes. According to Bonin, his staff and residents on two occasions ordered crews to cease the clearing.

Bonin says that the property owner, Legado Companies, was instructed to take down some rusty fencing surrounding the property, but does not believe permission was granted to grade the dunes.

“The property owner is claiming they were ordered or authorized to do the work. That’s bull. They were ordered to remove a rusty and sharp-edged fence that was a danger to kids at the beach. They were not directed or authorized to regrade the dunes and destroy sensitive habitat. We need restoration, remediation, and penalties,” Bonin said. “I will be demanding a full investigation, complete restoration, and appropriate legal action. In the meantime, members of the community and my staff are keeping a watchful eye on dunes and their sensitive habitat”

According to Bonin, both the California Coastal Commission and the Los Angeles Department of Building & Safety are investigating the incident.

“The removal of the fencing and posts was ordered by the city pursuant to an Order to Comply because the fencing was rusty and dangerous to the public. Our client has no choice. No grading was done and no sand removed offsite,” An attorney for Legado Companies said in a statement to CBSLA.

In a Facebook post, Heal the Bay described the important role the dunes play in the local ecosystem.

“There are very few natural dunes left in L.A. We are outraged to see the destruction of this rare habitat in Playa del Rey. If we don’t act now to restore and protect the Playa del Rey dunes, we are leaving our coastline defenseless,” Heal the Bay said. “Often times, urban development is built right up against the water’s edge, with little room for wide stretches of hilly sand that anchor wildlife and act as natural buffers against the impacts of climate change. The leveling of the Playa del Rey dunes means our coast is even more vulnerable to erosion, sea level rise and invasive species.”

While Legado Companies has announced no plans to develop the area, they are currently embroiled in a lawsuit with the city over an undeveloped triangular parcel land between Culver and Vista Del Mar at 138 Culver Boulevard that the company wants to build a mixed-use project on that critics say would be out of character with the neighborhood.

in Featured, Venice Beach News
Related Posts
Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Organizations, Venice Beach People

LAPD Apprehends Bio-Hazard Waste Dumping RV Dwellers

October 12, 2010

Read more
October 12, 2010

Earlier today the LAPD Pacific Division apprehended the bio-hazard waste dumping RV dwellers that had remained at large with a...

Venice Beach News

NPR: At Venice Beach, Rich, Poor And Middle Class Coexist

July 13, 2014

Read more
July 13, 2014

A new radio piece from NPR’s “All Things Considered” released today discusses the benefits to economic mobility of living in...

Venice Beach News

Water Main Breaks (Again) on Carrol Canal

July 15, 2014

Read more
July 15, 2014

Nick Antonicello just sent in this photo from the scene where a water main broke last night on the 200...

Venice Beach News

Lightning Strike Causes Injuries, 1 Death

July 27, 2014

Read more
July 27, 2014

We were exiting the 10 Freeway at Lincoln when we heard a MASSIVE thunderclap, which apparently caused a number of...

Venice Beach News

Mirror Media Group acquires Yo! Venice!

July 30, 2014

Read more
July 30, 2014

Mirror Media Group, the Westside’s largest local media company, has acquired yovenicenew.wpengine.com. Yo! Venice! website founder Bret Haller, 45, died...

Venice Beach News

LAPD Pacific Division warns of increase in burglaries during summer

August 1, 2014

Read more
August 1, 2014

The Los Angeles Police Department Pacific Division has issued a number of Summertime Burglary Prevention Tips, saying “burglars don’t stop...

Zealot
Venice Beach News

Former Maker Studios Co-Founder Raises $25 Million for Venice’s Zealot

August 4, 2014

Read more
August 4, 2014

The ousted former CEO and co-founder of Maker Studios has reportedly raised $25 million to launch Zealot Networks, a digital...

Venice
Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Organizations

Venice Neighborhood Council Meetings This Week

August 4, 2014

Read more
August 4, 2014

This first full week of August features four meetings for the Venice Neighborhood Council (VNC). VNC’s Housing Committee meets Aug....

affordable housing
Venice Beach Development, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Organizations

VNC Planning Committee to discuss Housing Audit Bill

August 5, 2014

Read more
August 5, 2014

The Venice Neighborhood Council (VNC) could be deciding Tuesday, Aug. 5 whether to support a bill in Sacramento to audit...

Venice Beach News

New app touted as AMBER alert for cardiac arrest victims

August 6, 2014

Read more
August 6, 2014

A mobile app that allows users to render immediate aid to cardiac arrest victims in their vicinity will be launched...

Venice Beach News

Los Angeles Arts Sustainability Tour comes to Venice

August 6, 2014

Read more
August 6, 2014

The Los Angeles Arts Sustainability Tour (LAAST), an informative and fun neighborhood event, will take place on Sat., Aug. 9...

Obesity
Venice Beach News

County Looks at Marketing Firm for Obesity Program

August 6, 2014

Read more
August 6, 2014

A local marketing firm just a few blocks east of Venice could be helping County officials to do a media...

Venice
Venice Beach California, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion

Los Angeles to Combat Illegal Vending on Venice Boardwalk

August 7, 2014

Read more
August 7, 2014

Los Angeles will crackdown on what it describes as “illegal vending” on the Venice Beach Boardwalk, as the City Council unanimously...

Venice Beach News

Ralph Terrazas named Los Angeles Fire Department Chief

August 8, 2014

Read more
August 8, 2014

Los Angeles Fire Department Assistant Chief Ralph Terrazas won the unanimous support of the City Council today to become the...

Venice Beach News

Venice councilman seconds motion for “Czar” to coordinate homeless services

August 9, 2014

Read more
August 9, 2014

A Los Angeles city councilman said on Friday a “czar” should be brought in to coordinate services for the homeless...

Newsletter

Join our newsletter! Receive the latest news, events, and opinion in Venice Beach and the surrounding areas.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Santa Monica Mirror, 2116 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, CA, 90403, http://www.smmirror.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS