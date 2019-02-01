Marina del Rey Gas Leak Discovered

Leak unrelated to Jan. 11 well blowout.

By Sam Catanzaro

Public health inspectors have discovered a gas leak in Marina del Rey, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. At the time of publishing, public safety officials do not believe this leak is related to the gas well blowout that occurred nearby on January 11.

Due to a fluctuation of lower level methane readings in the area, the Los Angeles County of Public Health (Public Health) requested that the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) visit the site.

AQMD inspectors went out on January 30 and discovered a gas leak coming from a Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas) gas line servicing port at the intersection of Via Marina and Marquesas Way, according to L.A. county fire.

SoCalGas responded to the scene to investigate the source and severity of the leak and is working to make the necessary repairs. According to Kenichi Haskett, Section Chief at the county fire department, SoCalGas has not yet provided an update on the source of the leak.

Public Health, Los Angeles County Fire Department-Health Hazardous Materials and AQMD continue to monitor the situation, which appears to

be limited to the immediate vicinity of the servicing port and city officials say public safety is not at risk.

“The Department of Public Health has determined that there is no threat to public health or safety at this time,” said Councilmember Mike Bonin who represents Venice, which borders unincorporated Marina del Rey. “While the leak happened outside the City of Los Angeles and outside of its jurisdiction, the site is near the homes of several hundred City residents I represent, and due to the recent events in Aliso Canyon at the nearby gas well blowout, residents are understandably skeptical of assurances of safety, deserve more information, and demand greater scrutiny.”

Bonin went on to say that such incidents highlight the dangers of continued use of fossil fuels.

“These frequent and scary incidents highlight the inherent threats to our health and safety presented by the production, storage and use of fossil fuels in our neighborhoods,” Bonin said. “We cannot delay our necessary transition away from fossil fuels, and we must improve safety precautions to protect neighbors from existing gas infrastructure.”