Housing for Formerly Homeless, Low-Income Artists on Canals

Venice Community Housing’s Reese Davidson Community Proposal

By Staff Writer

Venice Community Housing (VCH) wants to build 140 units of affordable housing in Venice for formerly homeless households, low-income artists and other low-income households on the Venice Canals.

Last month, VCH submitted a proposal for the project to the city for approval. This project, known as the Reese Davidson Community located between North and South Venice Blvd, between Pacific and Dell. It is a joint effort with Hollywood Community Housing will be composed of 140 units, 50 percent for formerly homeless households, 25 percent for low-income artists, and 25 percent for other low-income families. The site will also have a community arts center, small-scale retail, public parking, residential and commercial parking, wide setbacks from the sidewalk, various open and green spaces and multiple opportunities for public art. The project must provide for 188 parking spaces that were available on property.

There will be eight full-time staff, four of whom will live on-site, providing the ability for 24-hour staff coverage. The height of the residential buildings vary from one to three stories, and there will be a taller feature to define the corner of North Venice Blvd. and Pacific Ave.

The name of the project pays homage to two contributors to the history and culture of Venice: Arthur Reese and Rick Davidson. Reese worked in multiple ways to found and build Venice in the early 1900s, including as the lead decorator of buildings and attractions, helping to establish Venice’s unique style. He was also the first African American homeowner in the neighborhood. Davidson was among the founders of VCH, and an advocate, architect and artist who worked towards an equitable Venice, region and world.

The Environmental Impact Report (EIR) process for the project is tentatively scheduled to begin 14 January, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Oakwood Recreation Center.

Editors note: a prior version of this article incorrectly spelled “formerly” as “formally” in the headline.