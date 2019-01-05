“The Advocates”: A Film About Homelessness in L.A.

Venice screening January 18 at 7 p.m.

Learn more about homelessness in Los Angeles on Friday, January 18 at a movie screening at Beyond Baroque in Venice.

“The Advocates”, presented by Venice nonprofit Chamber of Hope, is an important film about homelessness in Los Angeles and the people who devote themselves to help serve them.

“In every situation there is always more than meets the eye and the current homeless crisis is no different. This film offers an honest look at who’s living on our streets, how they got there and what’s being done to try and help them to get housed,” says Chamber of Hope.

Over half a million people are homeless in the United States – 25% of whom are in California. Amid public outcry over the ballooning homeless population in Los Angeles–nearly 54,000 people on any given night–three advocates with three different organizations show what the lost ideal of “care in the community” looks like amid a changing policy landscape.

“Intensely human and humanizing, ‘The Advocates’ provides a sweeping look at the historic and current causes of L. A’s unprecedented crises, largely due to defunded affordable housing. It goes behind the headlines with pragmatic stories of the transformative work that is possible when the right resources, funding, and compassion are applied,” Chamber of Hope says.

The film features advocates Claudia Perez, Rudy Salinas, and Mel Tillekeratne, and the organizational work of LA on Cloud9, Housing Works, and Monday Night Mission with experts including: Celina Alvarez (Executive Director, Housing Works), Gary Blasi (UCLA, Professor of Law Emeritus), Jerry Jones (Inner City Law Center), Mary Kirchen (Founder, Housing Works), Steve Lopez (Columnist, LA Times), Alisa Orduna (Homeless Policy Director, Mayor Garcetti’s Office), Mark Ridley-Thomas (LA County Supervisor 2nd District), David Ryu (LA City Councilmember CD4), and Paul Tepper (Western Center on Law & Poverty).

“I think this is an important film that presents the homeless crisis with clear eyes and without an agenda. There are people living on our streets who’ve been abandoned and don’t have anyone looking out for them except these hard-working advocates who give so much to help those who can’t help themselves,” said Will Hawkings, Executive Director at The Chamber of Hope.

Movie Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zVaXLzU-TKQ

Tickets are donation based, with a suggested donation of $15 to help cover the cost of this screening. All proceeds go to fund The Chamber of Hope, a 501(3)(c) non-profit based in Venice, CA that helps homeless reunite with their families and get off the street as well as providing rent relief to families during hard times so they don’t miss rent or mortgage payments and fall into homelessness.