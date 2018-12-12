Abbot Kinney’s Wabi Venice Gutted in Fire

Longtime Venice staple catches fire early Wednesday morning.

By Sam Catanzaro

Early Wednesday morning, longtime Venice restaurant Wabi Sabi caught fire and suffered serious damage although the building is still standing.

At 5:41 a.m., firefighters responded to a blaze burning at Wabi Sabi at 1636 Abbot Kinney Boulevard. Upon arrival, flames were visible from the outside and starting to spread into the neighboring unit, The Tasting Kitchen, another popular Venice restaurant. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, it took 36 firefighters 37 minutes to extinguish the blaze and there were no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, though LA Eater has reported that it may have been electrical.

While the inside of the restaurant was completely gutted by flames, the structure is still standing and according to an Instagram post from the restaurant (@wabivenice), Wabi Venice will open back up.

“This morning our Wabi caught fire. We’re all ok. It’s a really sad day, but we’re going to rebuild and be better than ever,” reads a post. “The Wabi Family is together and ok. Thank you for the love. The comeback will be epic…It’s going to be ok. No one is hurt and we’re going to rebuild better than ever.”