Street Musician Stabbed on Venice Beach Boardwalk

Male suspect taken into custody.

By Sam Catanzaro

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) have taken a man into custody for assaulting a street musician on the Venice Beach Boardwalk Monday afternoon after the incident was caught on video. The victim survived the attack but suffered stab wounds to his hands, chest and face.

The street performer, a male, was located at 400 Block of Ocean Front Walk when a man walked over and stabbed him multiple times, according to the LAPD.

The suspect attempted to flee, but bystanders restrained him until authorities arrived.

The suspect was taken into custody Monday night. At the time of publishing, the LAPD is verifying with Yo! Venice whether or not he has been arrested yet.

Neither the suspect’s nor victim’s name or age have been released by police yet.

Officers were able to recover a knife from the crime scene.

There are no more details available about this case at the moment. Check back tomorrow for additional information.