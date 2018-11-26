DMV Cracks Down on Disabled Placard Misuse

DMV carries out enforcement operation

By Sam Catanzaro

The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is the subject of much frustration with their long lines and wait times, but the department does more than renew drivers licenses and test new drivers. Last month, the DMV carried out an operation to crack down on disabled placard misuse across the state.

In 21 enforcement operations across the state throughout October, investigators with the DMV caught 109 people misusing disabled person parking placards. Offenders had their permits seized and face penalties that range from $250 to $1,000.

The DMV carries out up to 24 enforcement missions every month throughout California aimed at curtailing disabled person parking placard abuse. Since July 1, 2018, DMV officers have verified 6,957 disabled person parking placards while finding 749 being misused.

Anyone who suspects a person may be misusing a disabled person placard is urged to report it by submitting an online complaint form or by contacting a local DMV Investigations office. Visit www.dmv.ca.gov/DPPPP/Misuse.aspx or call (213) 744-7591 to contact the Los Angeles office.

It should be noted that submissions are confidential. According to the DMC, some qualifying disabilities are not visually obvious and therefore allegations of misuse might be unfounded.