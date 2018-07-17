Venice Art Crawl July 19

Third Art Crawl of the 2018 Thursday from Washington Boulevard to Rose Ave.

By Sam Catanzaro

The third Venice Art Craw of 2018 will take place this Thursday, July 19 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. along Washington Boulevard and various popups throughout Venice.

“Stroll along the two-mile stretch enjoying art and the warm evening, scented with night jasmine and the sea,” the Art Crawl wrote in a press release. “Bird, bike, Lyft or walk to the VAC events but don’t try to see everything, you just can’t. Enjoy being where you are.”

The evening’s featured event will be stARTup Art Fair at the Kinney Hotel at 737 West Washington Blvd., Venice featuring local artists including: Monica Seggos, Terri Lloyd, Emily Maddigan, Lily Phan, Rich Lanet, Frederika Roeder, Randi Matsushevitz, Clovis Blackwell, Annie Seaton and David Koeth. Ray Beldner, Co-Founder and Director of the stARTup Art Fair, will be turning rooms and the atrium at the hotel into a popup gallery. There will also be an info booth at this location. For more information about stARTup, visit www.startupartfair.com

Artist and curator Cynthia Rojas, Pamela Johnson and Sofya Ryakhina, will display their art at the The Cow’s End, at 34 Washington Boulevard. The Cow’s End, a Venice favorite and family owned cafe, has been a local hangout since 1989. A few doors down VB Surf, a surf store that caters to locals for all thing surf, sand and sun, will be hosting local Venetian artists. MedMen will have a fun photo booth set up along Washington Boulevard as well.

Jules Muck will live-paint a cow sculpture at Ben and Jerry’s at 1307 Ocean Front Walk. There will be a beach city kitties adoption event and art show at Venice Metal Work (1003 Abbot Kinney) and SPARC at 685 will show “When She Rises.” Local Manrique Torres will have their art displayed at New Deli (2524 Pacific Avenue) and the Rose Room will host a night of entertainment, drinks and art plus a $10 Free Arts fundraiser. Also be sure to check out the opening of Venice Metal Arts, a new workspace and gallery at 18 North Venice Boulevard.

For more information about Venice Art Crawl visit http://www.veniceartcrawl.com/.