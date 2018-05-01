Venice Eclectic May 4th

Fine food, craft cocktails and live music to support local artists.

By Sam Catanzaro

On Friday, May 4, the Venice Art Crawl will hold Venice Eclectic. This fundraiser to benefit the Venice Art Crawl will take place from 7:00-10:00 pm at The Lantern House (745 Milwood Avenue), a space of colorful art and history.

“Enjoy a magical evening filled with luxurious fare from local chefs, fine wine, craft cocktail pairings,” Venice Art Crawl said in a press release.

In addition to fine food and drink, there will also be performances by Color Tango, Alien Magic Tricks, Broken Heart Cafe, Lantern Concierto, Levitation by Danny Jacobson and Songbird.

There will also be a silent auction where guests can bid on art, local experiences and luxury items. Proceeds will help fund the events hosted throughout the year by Venice Art Crawl.

“Join us for an evening experiencing all that is eclectic in our artist community. Meander through the colorful rooms full of art at the Lantern House and be surprised with performance art, music and food. Dress up in your most artsy eclectic Venice attire.”

Those looking to put on their best Venice attire and attend this fundraiser to support local artists can register at https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07ef8hslqv53c3cfe2&oseq=&c=&ch or on Eventbrite.

For more information about Venice Art Crawl, or to help keep art and artists alive in Venice by becoming a sponsor or making a donation, visit veniceartcrawl.com.