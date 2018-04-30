An afternoon of Mexican food, dancing and live music planned for this Saturday.

By Sam Catanzaro

In the mood for a day of festivities featuring Aztec Dancers, Mexican Food and Mariachi music? If so, the Annual Historical Venice Cinco de Mayo Parade Festival is the event for you.

The event – sponsored by the City of Los Angeles – will take place this Saturday, May 5th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The parade will begin on the corner of California Avenue and Lincoln Boulevard in Venice and will proceed northbound on Lincoln, make a left on Rose Ave and then another left at 7th Avenue to head back towards California Avenue. Spectators are asked to line up on Lincoln between California and Rose.

Laura Ceballos, the Parade Director and Latina community organizer on the Westside along with CoDirector Darlene Rodriguez are hosting the Venice Cinco de Mayo Parade Festival.

“I am proud to be one of the organizers of the event and to give back to the community that I grew up in. I hope that the event continues for future generations, and that our kids may continue this tradition for years to come,” Rodriguez said.

The parade will feature Aztec Dancers, Charro (dancing horses), Folklorico Dancers, Mariachi, Floats, Chinelos, Venice High School band, Santa Monica College Cheerleaders, Venice Animo High School Mecha “Selina” puppet, Venice’s finest classic cars and much more.

This year’s Grand Marshal will be Venice High School Football Coach, Angel Gasca.

The parade will end on California Avenue and 7th Avenue at Oakwood Park and transition into a festival featuring live music and entertainment, Folklorico dancers, Aztec Dancers, Mariachi, pinatas, face painting, children’s arts and crafts, raffles, informational booths and authentic Mexican food.

Ceballos feels it is important to celebrate her Mexican American Heritage, especially during the divided political climate the country is seeing.

“It is imperative that we preserve our Mexican American History and acknowledge our existence and contributions to the Venice Community,” Ceballos said.