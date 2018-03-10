Way Out Sound

A Psychedelic Experience in Venice

by Melanie Camp.

Playing amongst the crystals on a Friday night at Mystic Journey on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice, Seth Misterka and Jenny Deveau of Dynasty Electrik, take locals on a sonic healing and restorative journey.

With the release of their new album “Crystal Sound Bath”, the electric duo send their music to the world incorporating DJ elements and live instruments to create a unique fusion of electronic music and psychedelic experience.

Whether performing live at Mystic Journey or recording for a wider audience, the duo draws upon their years of spiritual and musical experience to create a magical collaboration.

“As humans, we are energetic bodies made of vibration. Sound is also vibration and thus has the ability to enter all the layers of our being including the physical, mental, and energetic. Sound can balance and harmonize these layers to create the optimal conditions for health and wellbeing,” Deveau told Yo! Venice.

A practicing yogi for 20 years, Deveau studied Svaha Yoga, a Shamanic energy technique, under Master Energy Medicine Practitioner Lisa Ishwari Murphy. Together with Misterka, who combines his skills as a musician and meditation teacher, as Dynasty Electrik the two create a transformational experience through sound and crystals.

With Deveau on vocals, theremin and singing bowls and Misterka adding vocals and singing bowls as well as DJ-ing, playing saxophone, guitar and gong, Dynasty Electrik combine traditional sound healing instruments with electronic tones to take people on a journey that balances energies and promotes relaxation.

“The foundation of our band is love. Love is why we met; it’s why we are still together, and it’s why we play music together. Music is an instrument of our love,” said the band.

Experience a sound bath at Mystic Journey Crystal Gallery, 1702 Lincoln Blvd., Venice. Dynasty Electrik’s new album is available on iTunes, Spotify, and Soundcloud. Find out more online at DynastyElectrik.com.