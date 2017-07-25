To Venice With Love

By Mel -
Venice-raised artist Ruth Chase at work in her studio. Courtesy: Ruth Chase.

What do you LOVE about…

Venice by Ric Clayton.
Chase on the rooftop of her house on Rialto Ave., in 1985. Courtesy: Ruth Chase.

Do you have a photo, experience, memorial, selfie, poem, a sort of love letter to Venice, or want to share a story about someone in the community that has had a positive impact on you or others?

Venice-raised artist Ruth chase is taking submissions for the Venice Tribute Wall to be displayed at the West of Lincoln Project exhibition August at running in August at Venice Arts.

You do not need to have been raised in Venice to share your Venice connection. Go online at RuthChase.com to submit.

Read more about the history of the West of Lincoln Project here.

