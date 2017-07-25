To Venice With Love

What do you LOVE about…

Do you have a photo, experience, memorial, selfie, poem, a sort of love letter to Venice, or want to share a story about someone in the community that has had a positive impact on you or others?

Venice-raised artist Ruth chase is taking submissions for the Venice Tribute Wall to be displayed at the West of Lincoln Project exhibition August at running in August at Venice Arts.

You do not need to have been raised in Venice to share your Venice connection. Go online at RuthChase.com to submit.

