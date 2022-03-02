March 2, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Facebook (@lapdpacificdivision).

LAPD Operations-West Bureau Commences Community Police Academy

Pacific Area Community Police Station hosting 11-week program

Submitted by the Los Angeles Police Department

On March 29, 2022, Operations-West Bureau will commence their Community Police Academy for adults. This academy will be hosted by Operations-West Bureau in conjunction with our four geographical Areas. Pacific Area Community Police Station will be the Area specifically hosting on this one-of-a-kind experience.  

This eleven-week course will be held as a hybrid in-person or virtual option.  The class will meet every Tuesday from 6:00 -9:00 pm.  The Academy will conclude with a graduation on June 1, 2022.  Once you are admitted into the Academy, the virtual platform information will be provided if you wish to attend virtually.

The Community Police Academy offers an exposure and orientation to a variety of police concepts and operations within the Los Angeles Police Department.  It is our mission after the eleven-week Academy, each participant will feel more connected to our Department and everything we have to offer.

Through the Community Police Academy, enrolled students will be encouraged to build a lasting partnership with the Department.

Each community member attending must meet the following criteria:

  • Must be 18 years or older
  • No prior felony convictions
  • No outstanding warrants
  • No pending criminal cases
  • Must be approved by an Area Commanding Officer

Interested community members should contact the Community Relations Office of their local police station:

  • Pacific Area Community Police Station (310) 482-6397
  • West Los Angeles Area Community Police Station (310) 444-0735 
  • Wilshire Area Community Police Station (213) 473-0200
  • Hollywood Area Community Police Station (323) 871-4068
  • Olympic Area Community Police Station (213) 382-9130
in Westside Wellness
Related Posts
A suspect sought for a series of Venice arsons. Photos:LAFD.
Westside Wellness

LAFD Arson Unit Asks For Help Identifying Suspect In Venice Trash Fires

March 1, 2022

Read more
March 1, 2022

By Dolores Quintana After the multiple rubbish fires were set this weekend in Venice near Paloma Court there was a...

Photo: The American Red Cross.
News, Westside Wellness

Critical Need for Blood Donations on the Westside

February 28, 2022

Read more
February 28, 2022

American Red Cross, UCLA Health continue to face a national blood emergency By Dolores Quintana  The American Red Cross continues...
Westside Wellness

Stunning Music Academy in Brentwood will celebrate its Grand Opening, Sunday, February 20th.

February 18, 2022

Read more
February 18, 2022

Introducing the second location of the highly successful Angeles Academy of Music, which has become an icon of Westwood Village.  ...
News, Westside Wellness

Cedars-Sinai Urges Blood Donations

January 11, 2022

Read more
January 11, 2022

As 2022 begins, Cedars-Sinai is facing a critical blood shortage and is encouraging prospective donors to give blood as soon...
Westside Wellness

US Motorcycle Helmet Laws Mapped

January 5, 2022

Read more
January 5, 2022

At YoVenice we have spent years writing about news stories of motorcyclists with head and brain injuries from collisions. We...

A Westside Food Bank drive-thru food pantry at the West LA Veterans Administration. Photo: Facebook (@westsidefoodbank).
News, Westside Wellness

Interview: Westside Food Bank Adapting to Challenges of the Pandemic

January 4, 2022

Read more
January 4, 2022

An interview with Bruce Rankin, Executive Director of The Westside Food Bank By Dolores Quintana We spoke to Bruce Rankin,...

Tripp Burgers' smash burger. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink, Westside Wellness

Yo! Venice’s Best Westside Dishes of 2021

December 28, 2021

Read more
December 28, 2021

By Sam Catanzaro Whether it’s breakfast, lunch, dinner or anytime in-between, the Westside has no shortage of world-class food to...

Photo: Courtesy The Cook’s Garden
Local Business Spotlight, News, Upbeat Beat, Westside Wellness

From Its City Center Home, the Cook’s Garden Venice Promotes Plant Diversity, Sustainable Organic Gardening and Hyper-Locavorism to Los Angeles Community

December 7, 2021

Read more
December 7, 2021

By Susan Payne Gardens serve a purpose, never more than right now. For Geri Miller, founder and CEO of Home...
Westside Wellness

The Best CBD Gift For Every Occasion

November 30, 2021

Read more
November 30, 2021

Thanks to the growing popularity of Hemp CBD, there’s a lot of new and unique CBD products that will make...

Photo: Courtesy Venice Family Clinic
News, Upbeat Beat, Westside Wellness

Venice Family Clinic Completes Merger with South Bay Family Health Care

November 9, 2021

Read more
November 9, 2021

Venice Family Clinic and South Bay Family Health Care, which have together provided more than a century of health care...

The interior of Café Bohème in Playa del Rey. Photo: Facebook (@cafebohemepdr).
Westside Wellness

New French Restaurant Opens by Beach in Playa del Rey

October 20, 2021

Read more
October 20, 2021

Westside Dining Scene October 21, 2021 By Dolores Quintana There’s a new French restaurant open in Playa Del Rey according...
Westside Wellness

Breaking Barriers Through Sport

October 19, 2021

Read more
October 19, 2021

Ex-Navy Rescue swimmer and triathlete, Jordan Hunter is changing the statistics of African Americans not knowing how to swim and...
Westside Wellness

Community Volunteer Patrol Program Brings Civilians New Insight Into Law Enforcement

October 19, 2021

Read more
October 19, 2021

The West LA Police Department has a community patrol program bridging the gap between civilians and law enforcement. Video brought...
Video, Westside Wellness

Pali High Debuts Fall Musical Avenue Q Live on Stage

October 12, 2021

Read more
October 12, 2021

Pali high students bring the musical Avenue Q to the stage for a limited time. Video brought to you by...
Video, Westside Wellness

UCLA awarded $1 Million Dollars Towards Enabling Safer Bike Commutes

October 11, 2021

Read more
October 11, 2021

The Civic Bicycle Commuting team along with partners is one of six competitors for the Civic Innovation Challenge backed by...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR