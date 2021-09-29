Missing Woman Last Seen in Venice Beach

Jessie Jean-Baptiste last seen Saturday

By Sam Catanzaro

Police are seeking a missing 25-year-old woman last seen in Venice Beach

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), 25-year-old Jessie Jean-Baptiste was last seen Saturday, September 25 in the Venice Beach area. The time and approximate area she was last seen are not known at the present time.

Jean-Baptiste is described by officials as Black, 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to call the LAPD Missing Persons Unit at 213-996-1800. Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends can be directed to 877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.