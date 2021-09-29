September 29, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Jessie Jean-Baptiste. Photo: LAPD.

Missing Woman Last Seen in Venice Beach

Jessie Jean-Baptiste last seen Saturday

By Sam Catanzaro

Police are seeking a missing 25-year-old woman last seen in Venice Beach

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), 25-year-old Jessie Jean-Baptiste was last seen Saturday, September 25 in the Venice Beach area. The time and approximate area she was last seen are not known at the present time.

Jean-Baptiste is described by officials as Black, 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to call the LAPD Missing Persons Unit at 213-996-1800. Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends can be directed to 877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

in Westside Wellness
Related Posts
Video, Westside Wellness

Canstruction Fights Hunger Through Art

September 27, 2021

Read more
September 27, 2021

International hunger relief fundraiser Canstruction makes an appearance at the Westfield Century City mall and we have the highlights. Video...
Westside Wellness

The Rich History of Prehemptive CBD Creams

September 27, 2021

Read more
September 27, 2021

The following is a question and answer with Paul Herve, founder of Prehemptive CBD creams, based on the formulas of a botanical...

Comedian Fuquan Johnson performing at The Comedy Union on Pico Boulevard. Photo: Facebook (@dantechang).
Westside Wellness

Comedian Fuquan Johnson One of 1 of 3 Dead Following Suspected Overdose at Venice Party

September 7, 2021

Read more
September 7, 2021

Early Saturday morning incident remains under investigation By Sam Catanzaro Comedian Fuquan Johnson was among one of three people who...
Westside Wellness

Gambling and Mental Health: Tips For The Casino

August 31, 2021

Read more
August 31, 2021

With the advent of online casinos, gambling has become a more popular pastime than ever before. It’s estimated that a...
Westside Wellness

Final Weekend of Marina Drive-In Movie Summer Series With New Movies Added

August 28, 2021

Read more
August 28, 2021

WHERE: Marina del Rey Boat Launch Ramp, 13477 Fiji Way at Parking Lot #2 COST: $20 per vehicle, per movie...
Westside Wellness

Market Report: What is the Difference Between a Peach and a Nectarine?

August 25, 2021

Read more
August 25, 2021

Today at the Santa Monica farmers market Murray Farms answers all of our stone fruit questions in this video brought...

The first weekend of Sharing an Open Main Street in Santa Monica. Photo: Juliet Lemar.
Westside Wellness

Main Street Traffic Closures Return This Weekend

August 20, 2021

Read more
August 20, 2021

Sharing an Open Main Street back for second time this summer August 21 – 22 By Sam Catanzaro  The summer’s...

Asparagus pizza with sunny egg at Gjelina. Photo: Gjelina (Facebook).
News, Westside Wellness

Venice Restaurants Vie for Michelin Stars

August 19, 2021

Read more
August 19, 2021

Prestigious guide returning to California next month By Kerry Slater The Michelin Guide is returning to California next month after...
Westside Wellness

Venice Outdoor Venues Offer Maskless Event Experience

August 15, 2021

Read more
August 15, 2021

When mask mandates were lifted across California last month, the citizens of Los Angeles County breathed a collective sigh of...
Westside Wellness

Calico Yacht Charter Provides Luxury Water Experience For All Ages

August 6, 2021

Read more
August 6, 2021

By Toi Creel Everyone goes to the beach on the Westside. It’s part of the culture. But imagine experiencing the...
Westside Wellness

What Health Conditions can be treated with marijuana?

August 3, 2021

Read more
August 3, 2021

Marijuana has become more popular over recent years due to continuous legalization efforts across the world. This has been majorly...
Westside Wellness

Critical Questions to Ask a Contractor Before They Remodel Your House

August 3, 2021

Read more
August 3, 2021

Hiring a contractor can be a terrifying venture. You’ve probably heard the horror stories. Maybe you’ve heard rumors about half-done...
Westside Wellness

Choosing the Ideal Jewelry Piece

August 3, 2021

Read more
August 3, 2021

Jewelry is a crucial element for any outfit as well as for the overall appearance. The right rings, watches, bracelets,...

Hyperion Water Treatment Plant. Photo: Doc Searls (Flickr).
Westside Wellness

Millions of Gallons of Partially Treated Sewage Continue to be Discharged From Hyperion Plant

August 2, 2021

Read more
August 2, 2021

Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant still not operating at full efficiency following July spill  By Sam Catanzaro Three weeks after a...
Westside Wellness

Update on $870M UCLA Student Housing Expansion Project

August 2, 2021

Read more
August 2, 2021

UCLA is expanding student housing with 3 buildings currently in development. Video brought to you by Hillside Memorial.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR