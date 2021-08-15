August 22, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Venice Outdoor Venues Offer Maskless Event Experience

When mask mandates were lifted across California last month, the citizens of Los Angeles County breathed a collective sigh of relief. Unfortunately, the joy would be short-lived. Due to the rapid spread of a new strain of coronavirus dubbed the Delta variant, county health officials had no choice but to reinstate the mask mandate for all large indoor gatherings. Despite calls for allowing fully vaccinated individuals to go maskless, the inability to guarantee enforcement of such a measure means everyone must wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status.

The sudden reversal has many folks across L.A. scrambling to cancel bar mitzvahs, retirement parties, wedding receptions, and other gatherings. But while clever birthday greeting cards and other kind gestures can serve as short-term substitutions for postponed festivities, everyone wants a celebration. With this in mind, would-be party planners in Venice ought to consider outdoor venues.

As it turns out, several great options are right around the corner:

Big Red Sun – 560 Rose Avenue, 90291

A self-described garden design studio and lifestyle boutique, Big Red Sun also offers one of Venice’s best outdoor event spaces. Centered around their exceptional attention to floral arrangement detail and its relationship with the surrounding landscape, the event space at Big Red Sun is ideal for weddings and receptions. However, the space is also suitable for birthday celebrations, art shows, and of course, garden parties. Big Red Sun’s Rose Avenue location comfortably serves 100 standing event guests and 40 seated.

SmogShoppe – 2651 S La Cienega Boulevard, 90034

Don’t let the name fool you; when it comes to sustainable event space, nothing compares to SmogShoppe. Originally built as a smog-check center, the building got transformed into a 100% solar-powered party venue. A 60 foot by 40-foot garden courtyard makes up most of this beautiful event space, with a water fountain, vertical gardens, and stage area offering added ambiance. Though not technically in Venice, it’s just down the road, making it a suitable option for those interested in the area but unlucky at finding anything closer to the ocean.

The Rose – 220 Rose Avenue, 90291

One of the most iconic restaurants in Venice, The Rose offers several outdoor seating areas reserved for private or semi-private events. The Beer Garden can comfortably accommodate 50 seated guests, while the main dining room can hold up to 200 seated guests. For smaller events, planners can reserve the upper deck beer garden, which comfortably fits 18 seated guests.

The Penthouse – 8 Brooks Avenue, 90291

While it hasn’t officially opened yet, The Penthouse on Venice Beach is available for tours. Five thousand five hundred square feet of oceanfront rooftop space makes room for 100 guests, all of whom will never forget the night they danced and laughed under the night sky as the waves crashed in the distance. Total guest capacity is pending proper inspection, but the venue feels comfortable marketing itself as comfortably accommodating 100 people at once.

The V in Venice – 69 Windward Avenue, 90291

According to their website, the folks behind The V in Venice see the property “as a blank canvas,” a sentiment supported by the various spaces available for rent. As far as outdoor venues go, their Courtyard and Building Exterior take on the appearance of a studio backlot waiting to get dressed up for a shoot. With this in mind, event planners can make the space truly one-of-a-kind. The only boundary is their imagination.

The unfortunate news about reinstated mask mandates doesn’t have to keep close friends and other groups from gathering together to celebrate. Not only can everyone still meet indoors – so long as they mask up – but they can also make reservations at one of the fabulous outdoor venues available across Venice.

No matter which event space you choose, please respect local laws and requirements put in place by the owners. If asked to do so, wear a mask, keep socially distanced when necessary, and please consider getting vaccinated if you haven’t already.

in Venice Beach Health
Related Posts
The first weekend of Sharing an Open Main Street in Santa Monica. Photo: Juliet Lemar.
Venice Beach Health

Main Street Traffic Closures Return This Weekend

August 20, 2021

Read more
August 20, 2021

Sharing an Open Main Street back for second time this summer August 21 – 22 By Sam Catanzaro  The summer’s...

Asparagus pizza with sunny egg at Gjelina. Photo: Gjelina (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News

Venice Restaurants Vie for Michelin Stars

August 19, 2021

Read more
August 19, 2021

Prestigious guide returning to California next month By Kerry Slater The Michelin Guide is returning to California next month after...
Venice Beach Health

Tips for Planning the Perfect Venice Beach Wedding

August 1, 2021

Read more
August 1, 2021

When it comes to destination weddings, few surpass the beauty and majesty of ceremonies set on a beautiful beach. For...
Venice Beach Health

The Reese Davidson Project Faces New Appeal

July 29, 2021

Read more
July 29, 2021

Venice Vision has submitted a new appeal in opposition of The Reese Davidson Community affordable housing project set to break...

Photo: Facebook (@Umamiburger).
Venice Beach Health

Umami Burger Coming to Venice

July 22, 2021

Read more
July 22, 2021

Popular burger restaurant moving into former Komodo space on Main Street By Kerry Slater Umami Burger is coming to Venice...

The scene of a Venice shooting Monday morning. Photo: LAPD Lieutenant Ensley (Twitter).
Featured, News, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News

Venice Car-to-Car Shooting Leaves 18-Year-Old Dead

July 6, 2021

Read more
July 6, 2021

LAPD investigating Monday incident By Sam Catanzaro Police are searching for a driver wanted in connection to a car-to-car shooting...
Venice Beach Health

The definitive guide to choosing an online casino

July 1, 2021

Read more
July 1, 2021

Online gambling has become very popular over the last few years, so much so that it is now considered a...

A leaked email from a member of Councilmember Mike Bonin’s staff regarding a person living in front of the Councilmember’s Westchester field office. Photo: Yo! Venice.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News

Bonin Staffer Calls Homeless Person Living at Entrance to Field Office ‘Disruptive’ in Leaked Email

June 30, 2021

Read more
June 30, 2021

Leaked email shows member of Councilmember’s staff complaining about person living outside Westchester Field offices  By Sam Catanzaro A leaked...
Edify TV, Venice Beach Health

Edify TV: Closing Expo Line Bike Path Gap?

June 15, 2021

Read more
June 15, 2021

Plans are in the works to close a frustrating gap in the Expo Line Bike Path. Learn more in this...

Seared Salmon & Mango Sambal bowl- Seared salmon, parsnip purée, mango sambal, pickled red onions, parsnip chips and a herb salad from Great White. Photo: Facebook (@greatwhitevenice)
Venice Beach Health

Venice’s Great White Restaurant Expanding to Melrose

June 10, 2021

Read more
June 10, 2021

Venice cafe and restaurant opening location on Melrose in WeHo By Kerry Slater Great White cafe, located on Pacific Avenue in...
Venice Beach Health

Factors to consider before joining an online casino

June 1, 2021

Read more
June 1, 2021

Online casinos are incredibly popular these days, especially since most parts of the world have been forced to stay in...
Venice Beach Health

Can cannabis change the way you’re thinking?

June 1, 2021

Read more
June 1, 2021

The popular narrative that some of the greatest musicians in the world created music while under the influence of hallucinogenic...
Venice Beach Health

​Mistakes to avoid when choosing an online casino​

June 1, 2021

Read more
June 1, 2021

Are you looking to find an online casino to play at but are completely new to the scene and have...

Big eye tuna pizza marinated in ginger oil, miso, sweet potato and kewpie purée, wasabi vinaigrette and scallion curls. Photo: Jason Neroni via Pascal Shirley (Instagram).
Venice Beach Health

Tokyo-Style Pizza?

April 29, 2021

Read more
April 29, 2021

The Rose Venice’s Jason Neroni announces plans for former A-Frame space on Washington Blvd. By Kerry Slater A Venice-chef is...
Featured, News, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Restaurant Spotlight: Tar And Roses Serves Up Wood-Fired Cuisine, Earthy Wines With Reopening

April 22, 2021

Read more
April 22, 2021

Popular SM restaurant back up and running By Toi Creel Far too many restaurants have fallen victim to the pandemic....

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR