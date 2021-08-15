Venice Outdoor Venues Offer Maskless Event Experience

When mask mandates were lifted across California last month, the citizens of Los Angeles County breathed a collective sigh of relief. Unfortunately, the joy would be short-lived. Due to the rapid spread of a new strain of coronavirus dubbed the Delta variant, county health officials had no choice but to reinstate the mask mandate for all large indoor gatherings. Despite calls for allowing fully vaccinated individuals to go maskless, the inability to guarantee enforcement of such a measure means everyone must wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status.

The sudden reversal has many folks across L.A. scrambling to cancel bar mitzvahs, retirement parties, wedding receptions, and other gatherings. But while clever birthday greeting cards and other kind gestures can serve as short-term substitutions for postponed festivities, everyone wants a celebration. With this in mind, would-be party planners in Venice ought to consider outdoor venues.

As it turns out, several great options are right around the corner:

Big Red Sun – 560 Rose Avenue, 90291

A self-described garden design studio and lifestyle boutique, Big Red Sun also offers one of Venice’s best outdoor event spaces. Centered around their exceptional attention to floral arrangement detail and its relationship with the surrounding landscape, the event space at Big Red Sun is ideal for weddings and receptions. However, the space is also suitable for birthday celebrations, art shows, and of course, garden parties. Big Red Sun’s Rose Avenue location comfortably serves 100 standing event guests and 40 seated.

SmogShoppe – 2651 S La Cienega Boulevard, 90034

Don’t let the name fool you; when it comes to sustainable event space, nothing compares to SmogShoppe. Originally built as a smog-check center, the building got transformed into a 100% solar-powered party venue. A 60 foot by 40-foot garden courtyard makes up most of this beautiful event space, with a water fountain, vertical gardens, and stage area offering added ambiance. Though not technically in Venice, it’s just down the road, making it a suitable option for those interested in the area but unlucky at finding anything closer to the ocean.

The Rose – 220 Rose Avenue, 90291

One of the most iconic restaurants in Venice, The Rose offers several outdoor seating areas reserved for private or semi-private events. The Beer Garden can comfortably accommodate 50 seated guests, while the main dining room can hold up to 200 seated guests. For smaller events, planners can reserve the upper deck beer garden, which comfortably fits 18 seated guests.

The Penthouse – 8 Brooks Avenue, 90291

While it hasn’t officially opened yet, The Penthouse on Venice Beach is available for tours. Five thousand five hundred square feet of oceanfront rooftop space makes room for 100 guests, all of whom will never forget the night they danced and laughed under the night sky as the waves crashed in the distance. Total guest capacity is pending proper inspection, but the venue feels comfortable marketing itself as comfortably accommodating 100 people at once.

The V in Venice – 69 Windward Avenue, 90291

According to their website, the folks behind The V in Venice see the property “as a blank canvas,” a sentiment supported by the various spaces available for rent. As far as outdoor venues go, their Courtyard and Building Exterior take on the appearance of a studio backlot waiting to get dressed up for a shoot. With this in mind, event planners can make the space truly one-of-a-kind. The only boundary is their imagination.

The unfortunate news about reinstated mask mandates doesn’t have to keep close friends and other groups from gathering together to celebrate. Not only can everyone still meet indoors – so long as they mask up – but they can also make reservations at one of the fabulous outdoor venues available across Venice.

No matter which event space you choose, please respect local laws and requirements put in place by the owners. If asked to do so, wear a mask, keep socially distanced when necessary, and please consider getting vaccinated if you haven’t already.