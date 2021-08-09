Mixed-Use Development Tops-Outs on Venice Boulevard

Eight-story Venice Boulevard apartments and retail take shape

By Chad Winthrop

Construction for a mixed-use development in Palms has topped-out at eight-floors.

As reported by Urbanized LA, construction has topped-out on the eight floor for a mixed-use development at 10412 Venice Boulevard in Palms.

Developer California Landmark Group is replacing an auto body repair shop with an eight-story mixed-use development with 79 one-, two-, three-, four-, and five-bedroom apartments, 1,000 square feet of street level retail and a two-level garage with 52 spaces. In exchange for greater height and density than allowed by zoning, eight units will be set aside for affordable housing for extremely low income tenets.

The project, designed by Patrick Tighe Architecture and PK Architecture, will include a central courtyard and rooftop deck.