Michelle Pfeiffer and David Kelley Buy Palisades Mansion for $10.6M

The property boasts a grand formal entryway, a sweeping staircase, and a vaulted ceiling

Actress Michelle Pfeiffer and TV producer David E. Kelley added another luxurious property to their real estate portfolio, recently acquiring a five-bedroom, eight-bath estate spanning over 7,600 square feet in Pacific Palisades, according to a post from Realtor.com.

The celebrity couple paid $10,625,000 for this Mediterranean-style mansion situated in the exclusive Riviera Palisades neighborhood.

While interior photos are not available, the property boasts a grand formal entryway, a sweeping staircase, and a vaulted ceiling adorned with wooden beams. The home is relatively young, having been built in 1993.

Pfeiffer, 65, achieved superstardom through roles like Elvira in 1983’s “Scarface,” “Catwoman,” “White Oleander,” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp.” Kelley, 67, is renowned for creating hit TV shows like “The Practice,” “Ally McBeal,” and “Big Little Lies.” The couple previously sold a Pacific Palisades property in 2022 and parted with their Northern California compound in 2020.