March 18, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: MLS.com

Case Study House Hits Market at $8.9M

Originally listed in 2018 for $10 million, the property showcases iconic mid-century architecture

A Los Angeles residence, known as Case Study House #18 or the West House, featuring two bedrooms and 2.5 baths, recently hit the market for $8,900,000, according to a post by SF Gate. 

Listed by Crosby Doe of Crosby Doe Associates. Originally listed in 2018 for $10 million, the property showcases iconic mid-century architecture.

Designed by Rodney Walker and situated on a bluff in Westside Los Angeles, the West House is part of the historic Case Study House program sponsored by Arts & Architecture magazine. This innovative initiative commissioned groundbreaking designs from prominent architects between 1945 and 1966. Notable architects such as Charles Eames, Eero Saarinen, and Richard Neutra contributed to the project. Out of the 36 proposed designs, 25 were constructed, with 22 still standing today, predominantly in Southern California.

Spanning 1,701 square feet, the West House stands out as the sole Case Study House in the neighborhood strategically positioned to maximize ocean views. According to SF gate, Doe says the property’s design elicits awe from visitors, offering seamless integration between indoor and outdoor spaces, making it ideal for entertaining. 

For more information, go to https://www.sfgate.com/realestate/article/rare-case-study-house-with-ocean-views-in-pacific-19031013.php

Real Estate
