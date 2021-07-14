July 15, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Edify TV: Local Cafe Supporting Foster Youths

La La Land Kind Cafe recently opened its first California location in Santa Monica, delivering not only unique coffee and tea drinks, but also supporting foster youths with paid internships. Learn more in this video made possible by Future Elite Academy.

in Edify TV, Venice Beach Restaurants
Photo: finandfeathersrestaurants.com
Venice Beach Restaurants

Atlanta Restaurant and Lounge Eyes Washington Ale House Space

July 14, 2021

July 14, 2021

Fin & Feathers files for liquor license at 13484 Washington Blvd  By Kerry Slater An Atlanta-based restaurant and lounge self-described...
Edify TV, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: West LA Chili Bowl Denied Historic-Cultural Status

July 12, 2021

July 12, 2021

Recently LA City Council voted to deny the West LA Chili Bowl Historic-Cultural Monument, one of the oldest surviving examples...
Featured, Venice Beach Restaurants

Bill Chait Restaurant Planned for Abbot Kinney

July 8, 2021

July 8, 2021

By Toi Creel Bill Chait, the head of Tartine Bakery, is planning a restaurant for Abbot Kinney Boulevard.  Recently, well-admired...
Edify TV, Venice Beach Restaurants

Edify TV: Googie-Style Diner Getting New Neighbors

July 8, 2021

July 8, 2021

Dinah’s Family Restaurant, the Westside Googie-style diner beloved for its fried chicken, is getting many new neighborhoods. Learn more in...
Edify TV, Venice Beach Real Estate

Snap and Hulu Expanding Westside Presence

July 6, 2021

July 6, 2021

Snapchat and Hulu are both expanding their Westside presences. Learn more in this video made possible by Malibu Community Collective.
Featured, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

LA City Council Votes To Stop Citing Unlicensed Street Vendors

July 1, 2021

July 1, 2021

Vote will allow hundreds of business owners to serve food without fear of confiscation By Toi Creel  On Tuesday, June...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Brisket Pizza Collab Coming to Venice July 4th

July 1, 2021

July 1, 2021

Moo’s Craft BBQ and Speak Cheezy popping up at Deus Ex Machina July 4th By Kerry Slater Two restaurants are...
Edify TV, Upbeat Beat

Edify TV: LA County Parks’ Multi Million Dollar Grant Program

June 25, 2021

June 25, 2021

LA County parks stand to benefit from a $33 million grant program. Learn more in this video made possible by...
Edify TV, Travel

Edify TV: Decreasing Expo Line Ride Times?

June 24, 2021

June 24, 2021

Transportation officials are looking into ways to decrease ride times on the E (Expo) Line connecting Santa Monica to Downtown...
Edify TV, News

AMC to Acquire ArcLight, Pacific Theaters?

June 24, 2021

June 24, 2021

AMC is reportedly set to take over recently-shuttered ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theaters, including locations in Santa Monica and Culver...
Venice Beach Restaurants

The Coolest Culinary Choices on the Coast

June 24, 2021

June 24, 2021

By Staff Writer Looking to get the most out of your summer dining experience? Look no further than Hotel Casa...

Photo: Usofe.co
Venice Beach Restaurants

Aussie Coffee Truck Opening Brick and Mortar Store in Venice

June 24, 2021

June 24, 2021

United States of Espresso eyeing Abbot Kinney space  By Kerry Slater An Aussie-inspired mobile coffee truck company is eyeing a...
Edify TV, Upbeat Beat

Local Film Student a Finalist for BAFTA Awards

June 23, 2021

June 23, 2021

UCLA student Kristi Hoi was selected as a finalist for the 2021 GSA BAFTA Student Awards for her film No...
Edify TV, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Report Sheds Light on LA’s Housing Deficit

June 22, 2021

June 22, 2021

A new report estimates a deficit of nearly a half a million affordable housing units in LA County. Learn more...

The interior of KazuNori Marina del Rey. Photos: Facebook (@kazunorisushi).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

KazuNori Opens in Marina del Rey

June 17, 2021

June 17, 2021

24-seat hand roll counter at the Broadwalk Marina del Rey at Pier 44 By Kerry Slater Popular hand roll bar...

