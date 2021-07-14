La La Land Kind Cafe recently opened its first California location in Santa Monica, delivering not only unique coffee and tea drinks, but also supporting foster youths with paid internships. Learn more in this video made possible by Future Elite Academy.
Edify TV: Local Cafe Supporting Foster Youths
Atlanta Restaurant and Lounge Eyes Washington Ale House Space
July 14, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Fin & Feathers files for liquor license at 13484 Washington Blvd By Kerry Slater An Atlanta-based restaurant and lounge self-described...
Edify TV: West LA Chili Bowl Denied Historic-Cultural Status
Recently LA City Council voted to deny the West LA Chili Bowl Historic-Cultural Monument, one of the oldest surviving examples...
Bill Chait Restaurant Planned for Abbot Kinney
July 8, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
By Toi Creel Bill Chait, the head of Tartine Bakery, is planning a restaurant for Abbot Kinney Boulevard. Recently, well-admired...
Edify TV: Googie-Style Diner Getting New Neighbors
Dinah’s Family Restaurant, the Westside Googie-style diner beloved for its fried chicken, is getting many new neighborhoods. Learn more in...
Snap and Hulu Expanding Westside Presence
Snapchat and Hulu are both expanding their Westside presences. Learn more in this video made possible by Malibu Community Collective.
LA City Council Votes To Stop Citing Unlicensed Street Vendors
July 1, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Vote will allow hundreds of business owners to serve food without fear of confiscation By Toi Creel On Tuesday, June...
Brisket Pizza Collab Coming to Venice July 4th
July 1, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Moo’s Craft BBQ and Speak Cheezy popping up at Deus Ex Machina July 4th By Kerry Slater Two restaurants are...
Edify TV: LA County Parks’ Multi Million Dollar Grant Program
LA County parks stand to benefit from a $33 million grant program. Learn more in this video made possible by...
Edify TV: Decreasing Expo Line Ride Times?
Transportation officials are looking into ways to decrease ride times on the E (Expo) Line connecting Santa Monica to Downtown...
AMC to Acquire ArcLight, Pacific Theaters?
AMC is reportedly set to take over recently-shuttered ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theaters, including locations in Santa Monica and Culver...
The Coolest Culinary Choices on the Coast
June 24, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
By Staff Writer Looking to get the most out of your summer dining experience? Look no further than Hotel Casa...
Aussie Coffee Truck Opening Brick and Mortar Store in Venice
June 24, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
United States of Espresso eyeing Abbot Kinney space By Kerry Slater An Aussie-inspired mobile coffee truck company is eyeing a...
Local Film Student a Finalist for BAFTA Awards
June 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
UCLA student Kristi Hoi was selected as a finalist for the 2021 GSA BAFTA Student Awards for her film No...
Edify TV: Report Sheds Light on LA’s Housing Deficit
June 22, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
A new report estimates a deficit of nearly a half a million affordable housing units in LA County. Learn more...
KazuNori Opens in Marina del Rey
June 17, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
24-seat hand roll counter at the Broadwalk Marina del Rey at Pier 44 By Kerry Slater Popular hand roll bar...
