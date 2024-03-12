March 13, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Starbird Chicken

California Chicken Franchise to Open Third L.A. Spot in Marina del Rey

The Location Will Serve a Limited-Time Menu, Boasting Its Bahn MI Sandwich, Loaded Bahn MI Tender Box and Vietnamese Sticky Wings

Starbird Chicken, a California-based fast food concept with a dozen locations statewide, announced its third venture in L.A. County with a restaurant situated at 13161 Mindanao Way, Marina del Rey. A grand opening is slated for Friday, March 22.

During its grand opening celebration, the first 500 customers will get a complimentary meal while some lucky patrons may discover a Starbird Golden Ticket, entitling them to a year of free Starbird delights. Doors will open at 10:30 a.m.

The franchise’s menu offers hand-breaded chicken, gluten-free flours, and nine house-made dipping sauces, salads, sandwiches, chicken nuggets and wings. The Marina del Rey location will also showcase Starbird’s limited-time Bahn Mi menu, boasting its Bahn Mi Sandwich, Bahn Mi Salad, Loaded Bahn Mi Fries, Loaded Bahn Mi Tender Box and Vietnamese Sticky Wings. 

Starbird partnered with GiftAMeal, allowing customers to donate meals to the Los Angeles Food Bank with each scan of the QR code and social media share. Over 1,000 meals have already been contributed through this initiative, according to a news release.

The chain’s expansion plan includes forthcoming locations across California, such as ones in South San Francisco, Palo Alto and Torrance.The Marina del Rey restaurant will operate Monday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., offering dine-in, carry-out, and contactless delivery options. For more information, visit www.starbirdchicken.com.

