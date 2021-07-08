Dinah’s Family Restaurant, the Westside Googie-style diner beloved for its fried chicken, is getting many new neighborhoods. Learn more in this video made possible by Kline Academy of Fine Art.
Edify TV: Googie-Style Diner Getting New Neighbors
Snap and Hulu Expanding Westside Presence
Snapchat and Hulu are both expanding their Westside presences. Learn more in this video made possible by Malibu Community Collective.
LA City Council Votes To Stop Citing Unlicensed Street Vendors
July 1, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Vote will allow hundreds of business owners to serve food without fear of confiscation By Toi Creel On Tuesday, June...
Brisket Pizza Collab Coming to Venice July 4th
July 1, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Moo’s Craft BBQ and Speak Cheezy popping up at Deus Ex Machina July 4th By Kerry Slater Two restaurants are...
Edify TV: LA County Parks’ Multi Million Dollar Grant Program
LA County parks stand to benefit from a $33 million grant program. Learn more in this video made possible by...
Edify TV: Decreasing Expo Line Ride Times?
Transportation officials are looking into ways to decrease ride times on the E (Expo) Line connecting Santa Monica to Downtown...
AMC to Acquire ArcLight, Pacific Theaters?
AMC is reportedly set to take over recently-shuttered ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theaters, including locations in Santa Monica and Culver...
The Coolest Culinary Choices on the Coast
June 24, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
By Staff Writer Looking to get the most out of your summer dining experience? Look no further than Hotel Casa...
Aussie Coffee Truck Opening Brick and Mortar Store in Venice
June 24, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
United States of Espresso eyeing Abbot Kinney space By Kerry Slater An Aussie-inspired mobile coffee truck company is eyeing a...
Local Film Student a Finalist for BAFTA Awards
June 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
UCLA student Kristi Hoi was selected as a finalist for the 2021 GSA BAFTA Student Awards for her film No...
Edify TV: Report Sheds Light on LA’s Housing Deficit
June 22, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
A new report estimates a deficit of nearly a half a million affordable housing units in LA County. Learn more...
KazuNori Opens in Marina del Rey
June 17, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
24-seat hand roll counter at the Broadwalk Marina del Rey at Pier 44 By Kerry Slater Popular hand roll bar...
Edify TV: Local Educator Making Baking Dreams a Reality
Dr. Shica Little has always enjoyed baking as side project, selling Southern-style sweets and pastries online, but recently she opened...
Edify TV: Closing Expo Line Bike Path Gap?
Plans are in the works to close a frustrating gap in the Expo Line Bike Path. Learn more in this...
Edify TV: More ADUs for Los Angeles?
More ADUs (accessory dwelling units) could be coming to Los Angeles. Learn more in this video made possible by Malibu...
Santa Monica Parking Structure to be Replaced by Housing?
A Santa Monica parking structure be demolished and replaced with affordable housing. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
DIGITAL
RECENT POSTS
Edify TV: Googie-Style Diner Getting New Neighbors
Dinah’s Family Restaurant, the Westside Googie-style diner beloved for its fried chicken, is getting many new neighborhoods. Learn more in...Read more
POPULAR
Making cents of it all—a local practice’s approach to personalized financial planning in a pandemic
Financial advisors deliver personalized financial advice to help you achieve your goals, today and tomorrow. But what happens when traditional...Read more