Live Music is Back in Venice

Musician and carpenter Billy Stobo is bringing big jams to a micro-stage. Check it out in this video brought to you by the Bike Shop Santa Monica.

in video
Food & Drink, video

$2k Burger Comes with Luxury Side

March 19, 2021

March 19, 2021

Michelin-starred Chef David Myers and Beverly Hills Car Rental team up for a foodie experience like no other, learn more...
video

Boys & Girls Club Adapting to New Needs

March 16, 2021

March 16, 2021

With over 75 years of service the Boys and Girls Club has adapted to the needs of the community during...
video

Former Home Of Lenny Kravitz And Lisa Bonet On The Market in Venice: YO! Venice Show

March 15, 2021

March 15, 2021

March, 15, 2021 – Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Saint Josephs Center Primary Address Of Man...
video

Edify TV: Over 20 Westside Restaurants Teaming Up to Feed Community

March 15, 2021

March 15, 2021

Over 20 Westside restaurants have cooked over 30,000 meals to help feed locals in need. This video brought to you...
video

Reese-Davidson Community Project Receives Strong Opposition

March 12, 2021

March 12, 2021

Plans for the Reese-Davidson Community project on the Venice Canals is facing strong opposition from local groups, learn more in...
video

New RecycLA Rate Impact Relief Plan

March 11, 2021

March 11, 2021

RecycLA customers impacted by Covid-19 have options in a new “recycLA Rate Impact Relief Plan”, learn more in this video...
video

Illegal Street Racing in Westside Neighborhoods

March 11, 2021

March 11, 2021

Street racers and car clubs on PCH and surrounding neighborhoods have residents concerned about safety. This video was brought to...
video

34 New Police Officers Coming to Venice Beach

March 11, 2021

March 11, 2021

What the increased police presence means for residents and the LAPD as a whole in this video brought to you...
video

Dogtown Media CEO Meets With WIPO and UN on Future of Mobile Apps

March 10, 2021

March 10, 2021

Dogtown Media CEO and Venice local Marc Fischer recently met with the United Nations WIPO Agency and Kenyan Entrepreneurs at...
video

Westsiders Getting Vaccinated at Higher Rates

March 10, 2021

March 10, 2021

New data suggests Westside neighborhoods are receiving more Covid-19 Vaccines then other areas in Los Angeles, this video brought to...
video

Westside Boy Raising Money to Find Cure for Twin's Genetic Disorder

March 9, 2021

March 9, 2021

A Westside boy for the fifth year in a row is raising money to help find a cure for his...
video

Arrest Made in Murder of Beloved Venice Photographer

March 9, 2021

March 9, 2021

John DeCindis, Photographer, Artist, and Venice local passed away on Saturday, February 27th, from injuries sustained after violent assault near...
video

Should Grocery Store Employees Receive Hazard Pay?

March 8, 2021

March 8, 2021

On Feb.24th City Council voted 14-1 in favor of grocery store workers and drug retail workers making an extra $5...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Ramada Inn Coastal Development Permit Approved for Homeless Shelter Renovation: YO! Venice Show – March, 8, 2021

March 8, 2021

March 8, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Ramada Inn Coastal Development Permit Approved for Homeless Shelter Renovation *...
News, Venice Beach News, video

The Danger of Inshore Holes

March 4, 2021

March 4, 2021

This time of the year, inshore holes can be dangerous to swimmers and are hard to identify, learn how to...

