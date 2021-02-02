February 3, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

CVS Rolls out COVID-19 Vaccines

CVS will begin to administer COVID-19 vaccines to eligible populations on Thursday, February 11 at 100 CVS Pharmacy locations across California, including on the Westside.

Supply for the limited rollout in the state, which is sourced directly from the federal pharmacy partnership program, will be approximately 81,900 total doses. Participating CVS Pharmacies are in communities throughout California, including in Playa Vista for Westside residents. As more supply becomes available the company will expand to more locations and offer additional appointments.

Vaccines at participating CVS Pharmacy locations in California will be available to individuals meeting state criteria, which will confirmed by the state in advance of the rollout. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and people without online access can contact CVS customer service: (800) 746-7287. Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided.

The availability of COVID-19 vaccines in California is part of an initial 11 state rollout and includes approximately 335 CVS Pharmacy locations across Connecticut, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia. Vaccines will eventually be available at CVS Pharmacy locations throughout the country subject to product availability, with the capacity to administer 20 – 25 million shots per month.

in Featured, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness
