Needles, Medical Supplies Close Part of Venice Beach

Area south of Venice Beach Pier cordoned off

By Sam Catanzaro

Authorities have closed off a part of Venice Beach after a large amount of medical supplies, including needles, were discovered Sunday morning.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Lifeguard Division at around 11:30 a.m. lifeguards visualized a large amount of medical supplies along the shoreline south of the Venice Beach Pier and cordoned off the area.

#DriftIC This area will continue to be monitored for the safety of public use until the investigation and cleanup are complete. pic.twitter.com/0RYU5b4Z7l — LACoFD Lifeguards (@LACoLifeguards) November 10, 2019

The source of the needles and medical supplies is not currently known as the incident remains under investigation.

“Lifeguards will continue to patrol the area by land and sea to monitor for any further materials,” LA County Lifeguards tweeted. “This area will continue to be monitored for the safety of public use until the investigation and cleanup are complete.”