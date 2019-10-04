Venice student donates over $1,000 to Bahamas relief effort, Skate, Bike, and Roll Breast Cancer event: Yo! Venice Westside Local October 4 2019

Yo! Venice Westside Local October 4 2019 – all your fun local events and happenings in under 5 minutes.
* Venice student donates over $1,000 to Bahamas relief effort
* Skate, Bike, and Roll Breast Cancer event
Left: Venice Local Lauren Koeppe stands at the helm of two new restaurants in the neighborhood. Behind her is one of local artist Patrick Marsden and husband Michael Brunt’s iconic moss walls. Right: Local cocktails at The Pier House. Venice-based, boutique, beverage manufacturer Tippling’s supply the cordials used in the cocktail mixes. Photos: Jakob Layman for Create Hospitality.