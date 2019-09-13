Pacific Police Division Wins Blood Drive

Venice PD show their support for vital service

By Chad Winthrop

The LAPD Pacific Division has won a blood drive competition for the third consecutive years.

Donating blood is second nature to the men and women of the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD); they know first hand how vital the blood supply is.

“If someone gets hurt, you need to have a blood supply to help anybody that is in need of blood so we try to get everybody we know – officers, civilians, to come out and donate blood” said LAPD Sgt. Kevin Lowe.

This was the fifth year of the Cedars-Sinai LAPD blood competition. Six divisions take part and together they donate about 150 units of blood, enough to help 300 patients.

“I am a cancer survivor two time and I needed blood during my treatment and I went through about 10 units of it. Soon as I get better I went back to giving blood. I think it is an important cause and there are people out there who need it,” said Sgt. Theresa Skinner.

While donating blood is serious business, the LAPD Pacific Division likes to make it a fun occasion and offer food as an incentive.

“We always have chili dogs and cookies and cakes. We want to have a joyful thing when we donate blood here at the Pacific Division,” Sgt. Lowe said.