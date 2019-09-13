September 14, 2019 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Pacific Police Division Wins Blood Drive

Venice PD show their support for vital service 

By Chad Winthrop

The LAPD Pacific Division has won a blood drive competition for the third consecutive years. 

Donating blood is second nature to the men and women of the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD); they know first hand how vital the blood supply is. 

“If someone gets hurt, you need to have a blood supply to help anybody that is in need of blood so we try to get everybody we know – officers, civilians, to come out and donate blood” said LAPD Sgt. Kevin Lowe. 

This was the fifth year of the Cedars-Sinai LAPD blood competition. Six divisions take part and together they donate about 150 units of blood, enough to help 300 patients.  

“I am a cancer survivor two time and I needed blood during my treatment and I went through about 10 units of it. Soon as I get better I went back to giving blood. I think it is an important cause and there are people out there who need it,” said Sgt. Theresa Skinner. 

While donating blood is serious business, the LAPD Pacific Division likes to make it a fun occasion and offer food as an incentive.

“We always have chili dogs and cookies and cakes. We want to have a joyful thing when we donate blood here at the Pacific Division,” Sgt. Lowe said. 

Related Posts
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Rooftop cocktails for a good cause? Take Neon-electric-Bike Photos in Venice: Yo! Venice TGIF Show September 13

September 13, 2019

Read more
September 13, 2019

Yo! Venice TGIF Show September 13 – all your fun local events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Learn how...

Featured, Venice Beach News

Jason Kolowski Marries Henna Sherzai in Oregon Enchanted Forest Wedding Celebration

September 13, 2019

Read more
September 13, 2019

Venice Locals, Jason Kolowski and Henna Sherzai married in Mckenzie Bridge, Oregon on Saturday, August 31st, 2019,  surrounded by their...

Ryan Linke "Finding New Palettes". Photos: Courtesy.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Venice Art Scene: Ryan Linke and Karen Amy Finkel Fishof

September 12, 2019

Read more
September 12, 2019

Inspiration, Born Out of Wonder By Henry K. Long Ryan Linke was born and raised in Venice, CA. He was...

Police detain a suspected burglar near Santa Monica Pier. Photo: Facebook (KABC).
Featured, Venice Beach News

Police Chase Burglar from Venice Beach to Santa Monica Pier

September 11, 2019

Read more
September 11, 2019

Suspect wades through water as police pursue on-foot By Sam Catanzaro A burglary suspect led police on a lengthy on-foot...

Featured, Kids Events, Venice Beach News

Coastal Cleanup Day Returns to Venice

September 9, 2019

Read more
September 9, 2019

Heal the Bay's Coastal Cleanup Day returns September 21. Photo: Heal the Bay.

Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Bringing Homeless into Policymaking Process? Yo! Venice This Week September 9, 2019

September 9, 2019

Read more
September 9, 2019

Yo! Venice This Week September 9, 2019 – all your local news in under 5 minutes!* Bringing homeless, formally homeless...

Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Yo! Venice TGIF Show September 6

September 7, 2019

Read more
September 7, 2019

Yo! Venice TGIF Show September 6 – all your local events, happenings and in under 5 minutes!* Vigil for Westside...

A mangled Tesla is shown on the 405 Freeway after crashing into the back of a fire truck. Photo: Culver City Firefighters' Union.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Bagel Eating Driver Was Using Autopilot When Tesla Crashed into Firetruck on 405

September 6, 2019

Read more
September 6, 2019

National Transportation Safety Board releases on about 2018 crash By Sam Catanzaro Shortcomings in Tesla’s autopilot system were partly responsible for...

An individual experiencing homelessness near 3rd Avenue and Rose Avenue in Venice. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Bringing Homeless and Previously Homeless into the Policymaking Process?

September 5, 2019

Read more
September 5, 2019

Bonin proposes commission composed entirely of people who are or have been homeless By Sam Catanzaro A week after a...

“The presence of these animals is an indication that environmental efforts have been successful and that the bay is recovering, and scientists expect a localized increase in all shark species." Photo: Getty Images.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Santa Monica Bay Shark Population Recovering

September 4, 2019

Read more
September 4, 2019

Increase in encounters, breachings sign of successful restoration efforts By Keldine Hull While shark attacks in California are rare, breachings,...

Featured, Venice Beach News

Culver City Police Make meth Arrest Under 405, Banning Sleeping on Sidewalks? Yo! Venice This Week September 3, 2019

September 3, 2019

Read more
September 3, 2019 1

Yo! Venice This Week September 3, 2019 – all your local news in 5 minutes or less!*Culver City Police make...

Sarah Kay, founder of the Playa Del Rey Trash Fairies. Photo: Courtesy.
Featured, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach People

Meet the Playa Del Rey Trash Fairies

September 2, 2019

Read more
September 2, 2019

Building community while removing trash  By Keldine Hull  Local community member, Sara Kay, turned frustration into activism and started the...

Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Yo! Venice TGIF Show August 30

August 30, 2019

Read more
August 30, 2019 1

Yo! Venice TGIF Show August 30 – all your local events and happenings in about 5 minutes*First Friday’s on Abbot...

Featured, Homeless, politics, Venice Beach News

Sleeping Ban Near Schools, Parks, Venice Boardwalk?

August 30, 2019

Read more
August 30, 2019

Under a proposal by a Los Angeles City Councilmember, sleeping on the Venice Beach Boardwalk could be illegal. Photo: Sam Catanzaro

The 405 Freeway underpass at Venice Boulevard. Photo: Kai McNamee.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Culver Police Issue Meth Citation at 405 Underpass, LA Installing Showers

August 28, 2019

Read more
August 28, 2019

Underpass focal point in debate around homelessness By Sam Catanzaro The 405 Freeway underpass at Venice Boulevard has become a...

