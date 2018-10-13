Venician Finalist in PETA’s “Sexiest Vegan Over 50”

Michael Gottlieb vying for men’s title.

By Staff Writer

PETA Prime is preparing to crown this year’s Sexiest Vegans Over 50—and Venice resident Michael Gottlieb is vying for the men’s title. He beat out entrants from across the country to advance to the final round of six contestants. Visitors to PETA Prime’s Facebook page can now help the group select the lucky winners (one man and one woman), who will each receive an eight-day adventure through northern India, courtesy of VegVoyages—Vegan Adventure Tours.

Gottlieb had been a vegetarian for 20 years when he went vegan a decade ago after watching a video showing how cows are abused in the dairy industry. He’s rescued and fostered almost 40 dogs, including a blind one who—thanks to surgery—regained sight in one eye.

“From leading the charge at anti-fur protests to calling out puppy mills and denouncing Asia’s dog-meat trade, Michael Gottlieb’s compassion for animals is changing hearts and minds,” says PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman. “Each of the finalists in PETA Prime’s Sexiest Vegan Over 50 contest is a testament to how attractive vegans of all ages are, inside and out.”

PETA—whose motto reads, in part, that “animals are not ours to eat”—notes that in addition to saving nearly 200 animals every year from daily suffering and a terrifying death, people who go vegan are less prone to suffering from heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and obesity than meat-eaters are.

Voting for the finalists to help PETA Prime determine which ones it should select as the winners ends on October 16. The group will choose the winners based on several factors, including vote count. Vote and see the full contest details here. Winners will be notified and announced on October 22.