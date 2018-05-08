Southern California’s biggest art walk featuring John Baldessari, Ed Ruscha, Alison Saar and more.

Venice Family Clinic will put on its 39th Venice Family Clinic’s Art Walk & Auctions on Sunday, May 20, from noon to 6 p.m. at Google’s Venice Headquarters.

This is both the biggest art walk in Southern California and the largest public event held by Google. The space will be transformed into an art gallery for the occasion, where guests can enjoy free access to the work of 250 contemporary artists, including such luminaries as John Baldessari, Ed Ruscha and Alison Saar as well as Los Angeles’s emerging talent. All of this is to reach the goal of exceeding the $800,000 raised last year and supporting the Clinic’s mission to provide quality healthcare to those in need.

“All winning bids in the silent auction raise vital funds that directly impact the lives of people in need of healthcare,” the Clinic wrote in a statement. “During a particularly tumultuous time for health care, this year’s auction is more important than ever.”

This year's event honors three world-renowned Venice-based artists. Signature artist Alexis Smith is an LA-based collage and installation artist, who has been exhibited extensively from the Whitney to MOCA. Sam Durant is known for his social artwork and has a strong personal connection to the event, having once been a beneficiary of the services himself. Durant has created a limited-edition piece appropriately titled "Everyone Deserves Healthcare," which he describes as embodying the spirit of everything Venice Family Clinic does. The event will also honor Ed Moses, one of the City's most experimental artists and a former honoree, posthumously.

The fundraiser features exhibitions, a silent auction and many with engaging community activities. These activities include live art exhibits curated by artist Bert Rodriguez to guided art workshops taught by local artisans, live music, a craft beer and wine garden along with a bevy of food trucks, dog daycare and bike valet. The musical lineup includes Parker Ainsworth, Dervish, Lacey Cowden, Jonny Boy, DANKE and Foxtrails, all playing 45-minute sets beginning at noon. For a $50 donation, guests enjoy special access to dozens of artists’ studios. View a select number of works and bid early on paddle8.com/auction/venice-family-clinic starting May 8th. Hotel Erwin is offering Walk the (Venice) Art Walk package, encouraging art lovers to ditch their cars for an art-caytion at the beach that weekend. For information on the event visit https://theveniceartwalk.org