Mardi Gras Keeping Venice Wild at Heart

This is Venice. Photo courtesy Venice Paparazzi (We think. Sorry, if it is not. Please let us know.)
The 16th Annual Venice Mardi Gras Parade happens this Saturday, February 10 on the Venice boardwalk.
Join the pre-parade party from 10:00 am – 11:45am at The Venice Ale House at 2 Rose Ave., in Venice, right on the Boardwalk. The parade kicks off at noon and travels shouth to Windward Avenue for the after-parade party at Surfside, 23 Windward Ave., Venice. From 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm the bar will host The Gumbo Brothers Funky Dance Party.
Enjoy food and drink specials and a real Venice experience.
This year’s theme is Wild At Heart!

Keeping Venice Wild at Heart. Photo courtesy Venice Paparazzi (We think. Sorry, if it is not. Please let us know.)
