Mardi Gras Keeping Venice Wild at Heart

The 16th Annual Venice Mardi Gras Parade happens this Saturday, February 10 on the Venice boardwalk.

Join the pre-parade party from 10:00 am – 11:45am at The Venice Ale House at 2 Rose Ave., in Venice, right on the Boardwalk. The parade kicks off at noon and travels shouth to Windward Avenue for the after-parade party at Surfside, 23 Windward Ave., Venice. From 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm the bar will host The Gumbo Brothers Funky Dance Party.

Enjoy food and drink specials and a real Venice experience.