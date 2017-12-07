Santa Slam Hoops at Oakwood Rec Center

Santa Slam at Oakwood Rec Center. Photo courtesy: VBL.

On December 9th, the Veniceball and Hoop Foundation hosts Santa Slam, a junior high tournament, toy drive, fire relief, and a celebrity game at the Oakwood Recreation Center, 767 California Avenue in Venice.

Santa slams hoops at Oakwood Rec center this Saturday, December 9. Photo courtesy: VBL.

“We’ll be having middle schoolers compete against other schools from all over LA, bringing all the fun to the Oakwood Rec Center,” Veniceball’s Nick Ansom told Yo! Venice.

Join the fun! Bring a toy, yoga mat, blow-up mattress, blanket, or gift card to help fellow Angelenos in need after losing all their belongings

“Come hang and let’s celebrate the holiday season,” said Ansom.

The Middle school tournament Round Robin runs 10:00 am – 4:00 pm.

From 4:00 pm -6:00 pm DJ Summers, Organicko, and Big Doxx will host the  Celebrity Charity game featuring some very special guests and VBL superstars. 

