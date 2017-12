Drop off holiday toys a Pacific Division Station, 12312 Culver Blvd., Los Angeles.

On Saturday, December 9, the station hosts the annual LAPD Pacific Area Winter Wonderland Holiday Toy Giveaway.

With a visit from Santa Claus, a free BBQ lunch, face painting, free toy, music, and entertainment join the fun from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm in the police station parking lot.