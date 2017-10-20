Big Hitters for Venice Homeless

The first-ever Venice Charity Softball will pit Board Members of the Venice Chamber of Commerce against their friends and colleagues from the Board of the Venice Neighborhood Council to raise money for the continuing homeless ministry of Pastor Regina Weller.

The game is on from noon tomorrow, Saturday, October 21st at Penmar Park, Field #5, 1341 Lake St, Venice, CA. Through anython.com, neighbors can either make a single donation or pick a favorite player and pledge an amount for every run that player scores.

Weller and her husband, Reverend Steven Weller, worked together as chaplains and co-founders of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Homeless Taskforce. For over twenty years they helped people off the Venice streets. “Regina is the single most effective advocate for rehousing individuals living on the streets of Venice,” said VCC President George Francisco.

On September 9th Reverend Weller lost his battle to cancer leaving Pastor Weller to continue their work alone. “Not only does she help those in need by putting them into housing, but she creates a healthier and safe home for all of us here,” said Francisco.

Make your pledge to support Weller as she continues her work with the Homeless Taskforce online here.