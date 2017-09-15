Volunteer at the Abbot Kinney Festival

The Abbot Kinney Festival is on next weekend, September 24th and the non-profit is looking for locals to volunteer on the day.

“We’re really excited to announce that the KidsQuad is bigger and better than ever. Look for it at Abbot Kinney and Brooks,” Abbot Kinney Festival Association (AKFA) Chair, Donna Humphrey told Yo! Venice.

With live music, beer gardens, chalk art, and food, over 300 vendors will take over Abbot Kinney Boulevard next Saturday.

“We’re looking for fun, energetic people to help out. We need help in the KidsQuad with game and activities, merchandise and info booth, logistics and more. It’s a great way to make new friends and give back to the community,” said Humphrey.

The shifts are only 5 hours, so you can still stay and play at the festival. Plus you score festival swag as a thank you including a T-shirt, hat, and a backpack.

The Abbot Kinney festival is a fundraiser, with 100% of the net profits reinvested into the Venice Community through the organization’s Community Grants Program. “This year we’re awarding grants to 25 to local Venice organizations,” Humphrey told Yo! Venice.

To volunteer, sign up online at abbotkinney.org/volunteer. Email any questions to volunteer@abbotkinney.org.