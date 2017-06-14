Hot Hot Hot

A heat wave continues to blanket the Southland today, raising fears of wildfires and heat-related illnesses and promising to send temperatures into triple-digit territory in Valley areas later this week, National Weather Service forecasters said.An “extended period of hot and dry weather conditions” will affect

Venice can expect an influx of visitors surf side as an “extended period of hot and dry weather conditions” will affect areas away from the coast “through at least early next week,” with temperatures rising daily because of a weak offshore flow, according to an NWS statement.While there may be some cooling near the coast over the weekend due to

“While there may be some cooling near the coast over the weekend due to an increase in onshore flow, interior sections are expected to remain hot and dry,” it warned, adding that overnight temperatures will be high as well.The extended period of hot and dry conditions along with drying fuels

“The extended period of hot and dry conditions along with drying fuels (vegetation) will bring elevated fire danger to interior sections of southwest California through at least early next week,” according to the statement. “Increased grass fire ignition with rapid spread potential will be the main fire weather threat.”The statement added that “this prolonged heat wave will likely bring

The statement added that “this prolonged heat wave will likely bring moderate heat risk to those sensitive to heat, especially those without effective cooling or adequate hydration.”

In fact, “the heat wave could magnify early next week, bringing the potential for critical warning level heat across portions of the (San Gabriel) mountains and Antelope Valley,” it said.Forecasters urged Southland residents to reduce the length of time they

Forecasters urged Southland residents to reduce the length of time they spend in the sun, drink plenty of water, keep themselves and their children cool, check on friends and neighbors, especially seniors, and never, ever leave kids, seniors, or pets in parked cars with the windows closed.