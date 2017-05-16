Local businesses team up with artists on Thursday, May 18th for the latest Venice Art Crawl (VAC). A stretch of Venice Boulevard from Speedway up to Lincoln Boulevard will play host to most of the art action.

The Venice Art Crawl has a mission to foster and reinvigorate the creativity that makes Venice such a vibrant and dynamic community.

VAC highlights include “Sixth Extinction,” by British, London-based artist Louis Masai at the C.A.V.E. Gallery, 55 N. Venice Boulevard. Masai’s “patchwork style” murals feature endangered animals and his latest series of paintings looks at animal species that are endangered in the United States.

See artist Miranda Friedman’s experimental works in “Sago Plastico” at Beyond Baroque, 681 Venice Boulevard. Down the road at the Abbot Kinney Memorial Branch Library, 501 Venice Boulevard, the 2-7-year-old students of Ecole Claire Fontaine French School will display their artwork.

There are a couple of notable detours.

The Lincoln, at 2536 Lincoln Blvd, will present Art in Motion II: a series of video works curated by Saeli Eshelman featuring Yoko Ono, John Baldessari, and Joan Jonas. Art lovers can make the most of the bar’s $5 VAC cocktail special, “Blood is Thicker Than Water” made with Tequila, blood orange, lime, and elderflower.

Venice Art Crawl President Sunny Bak will host a silent auction at The Sunny Bak Studio, 2214 Pacific Avenue. Work from local artists will be up for grabs; a skateboard, ceramics by Sandra Zebi, and a drum skin donated by drummer Lucky Lehrer of the Circle Jerks are a few items up for auction.

Poet James Berkowitz will curate ARTravenous, a celebration of life, art, culture, poetry, and music at the Canal Club, 2025 Pacific Avenue, and Wabi Sabi, at 1635 Abbot Kinney Boulevard, will host the “EAT ART/Before They Go” exhibit by artist Barbara Lavery and photographer Debbie Zeitman.

If you’re having trouble deciding where to start, info booths with VAC maps will be at the Canal Club and the Abbot Kinney Memorial Library.