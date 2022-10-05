“League of Originals” is a local brand and artist showcase bringing together creators from across the westside to share knowledge and good vibes.
.
Video sponsored by Distinguished Speaker Series.
‘League of Originals’ Artist Event Showcases Local Brands in Venice
“League of Originals” is a local brand and artist showcase bringing together creators from across the westside to share knowledge and good vibes.
Chevy Takes Over Electric Avenue For EV Test Drive Event in Venice
October 4, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local EV test drive event showcase the utility of EVs and EUVs in addition to new models by Chevy..Video sponsored...
Mixed-use Apartments Replacing Chipotle Under Review
October 3, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The City of Santa Monica is currently reviewing a mixed-use development that would replace Veggie Grill and Chipotle on Wilshire...
The People Concern $250,000 Donation Match Helping Malibu’s Unhoused Population
September 30, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The People Concern “Malibu Match” program is matching donations up to $250,000. Learn how to get involved in this video...
UCLA Expands With New Sites in South Bay
September 30, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
By acquiring the Marymount California University campus UCLA extends its teaching, learning and housing capacity By Bill Kisliuk/UCLA Newsroom UCLA...
Smoothie Robot Creates 9 Drinks at Once
September 29, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Jamba by Blendid is the newest food automation service at the UCLA campus making up to 45 smoothies an hour....
Surf Therapy Diving Into Self-Love, Sea-Love, And Surf Sisterhood
September 28, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Groundswell Community Project is a research-based surf therapy curriculum rooted in somatic, trauma-informed, nature, and community therapy models. Learn more...
Wallis Annenberg PetSpace Hosts Dog-Friendly Comedy Show to Support Animal Rescue
September 28, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, 7 to 9 p.m. Laugh ‘til you cry with your four-legged friend by your side! On...
Venice Chamber Is Hiring!
September 28, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Submitted by the Venice Chamber of Commerce The Venice Chamber of Commerce is seeking a Chief Operating Officer to manage...
Dr. Jane Goodall Speaking at Youth Event Wednesday at Temescal Park
September 27, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Seven Arrows Elementary hosting event Wednesday for students from around region Seven Arrows Elementary, an independent kindergarten through 6th grade...
50 Apartments and Retail Under Construction on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice
September 26, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Construction is underway for a mixed use 50 apartment and retail space building on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice..Video brought to...
Famous Italian Singer Zucchero to Play Beverly Hills Theatre on Sept. 30
Zucchero will play at Beverly Hills’ Saban Theatre, one of several American stops on his World Wide Tour By Susan...
‘Sameday Health’ Launches Monkeypox Testing at Venice Beach Location
September 21, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Get a same day appointments and 48 hour test results for covid-19, Flu, and Monkeypox testing now available at the...
This Is My Brave Comes to Santa Monica’s Broad Stage for Live Show Shining a Light on Mental Illness and Addiction
September 25 show features community members who live with mental health challenges telling their stories through poetry, music, comedy and...
Chevy Takes Over Electric Avenue in Venice to Celebrate National Drive Electric Week
Thursday, September 22 from 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. PST. As part of Electric Car Week, on Thursday, September 22,...
An 81 Unit, Seven Story Mixed-Use Development Is Planned for Brentwood
September 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The proposed project on Wilshire Boulevard could replace a closed Pho restaurant. Video sponsored by DPP
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
DIGITAL
RECENT POSTS
‘League of Originals’ Artist Event Showcases Local Brands in Venice
“League of Originals” is a local brand and artist showcase bringing together creators from across the westside to share knowledge...Read more
POPULAR
Column: The Sixty Million Dollar Man!
Caruso’s crushing ad buy obliterates all spending records by one candidate for the office of Mayor of LA By Nick...Read more