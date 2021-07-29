July 29, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Ragú from Uovo. Photo: Facebook.

Uovo Pasta Opens in Marina Del Rey

Soft opening for popular restaurant at Pier 44

By Kerry Slater 

Popular pasta restaurant Uovo is now open in Marina Del Rey. 

In an Instagram post this week, the restaurant announced its soft opening at the Boardwalk Marina del Rey at Pier 44, 4635 Admiralty Way. The soft opening hours are as follows: Monday – Friday 5:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. and Saturday – Sunday 11:30 a.m.- 10:00 p.m. The eatery is near sister restaurants Kazu Nori and HiHo Cheeseburger, which both opened recently. 

“Our newest location currently offers outdoor seating and fantastic waterfront views,” the restaurant said. “We look forward to serving you!”

According to the restaurant, the alcohol license for this location is still under review, but they are expecting it soon. In addition, online ordering will not be available from this location during the soft opening period. 

Ouvo, which features traditional dishes featuring handmade fresh pasta from a kitchen in Bologna, Italy, has locations in Santa Monica and Mid-Wilshire as well. 

in Featured, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants
Related Posts
A rendering of the project planned for 811-815 Ocean Front Walk in Venice. Credit: Reed Architectural Group.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Venice Boardwalk Development Appeal Hearing Next Week

July 28, 2021

Read more
July 28, 2021

Appeal hearing for mixed-use development at 811-815 Ocean Front Walk August 3rd By Chad Winthrop An appeal hearing for a...

The scene of a fatal car crash in Venice Tuesday. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Police Investigating Fatal Crash, Shooting in Venice

July 28, 2021

Read more
July 28, 2021

Details remain murky surrounding Tuesday morning incident  By Sam Catanzaro Police are investigating a fatal car crash and possible related...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Venice Community Housing Receives Honor From American Institute Of Architects: YO! Venice Show – July 27, 2021

July 27, 2021

Read more
July 27, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice Community Housing Receives Honor From American Institute Of Architects *...

Surveillance footage of a tent where a man has been accused of selling drugs to the Venice homeless population. Photos: LASD.
Venice Beach News

Homeless Advocate Arrested Near Venice Bridge Home Shelter on Suspicion of Dealing Drugs (UPDATED)

July 26, 2021

Read more
July 26, 2021

65-year-old Garry Featherstone accused of selling meth, PCP By Sam Catanzaro A self-described homeless outreach advocate was recently arrested near...
Featured, News

63-Year-Old Man Killed in Westchester Tent Fire

July 22, 2021

Read more
July 22, 2021

LAFD investigating Wednesday night incident  By Sam Catanzaro A 63-year-old man died in a tent following a fire in Westchester...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Bonin’s Encampment to Home Moves 131 Homeless Into Housing: YO! Venice Show – July 19, 2021

July 19, 2021

Read more
July 19, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Bonin’s Encampment to Home Moves 131 Homeless Into Housing * LAFD...

Kolby Story who was last seen December 7 in Mar Vista. Photos: LAPD.
Featured, News

Unidentified Skeletal Remains Found in Ballona Wetlands Amid Search for Missing Person

July 19, 2021

Read more
July 19, 2021

Authorities make discovery amid search for Kolby Story this past Friday  By Sam Catanzarto Unidentified skeletal remains were found Friday...

Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant in El Segundo. Photo: City of LA Sanitation (Facebook).
Featured, News

Beach Closures Lifted After Sunday Discharge of 17 Million Gallons of Raw Sewage From Hyperion Plant

July 15, 2021

Read more
July 15, 2021

17 million gallons of raw sewage discharged from Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant Sunday Night By Sam Catanzaro Beach closures have...
Edify TV, Venice Beach Restaurants

Edify TV: Local Cafe Supporting Foster Youths

July 14, 2021

Read more
July 14, 2021

La La Land Kind Cafe recently opened its first California location in Santa Monica, delivering not only unique coffee and...

Photo: finandfeathersrestaurants.com
Venice Beach Restaurants

Atlanta Restaurant and Lounge Eyes Washington Ale House Space

July 14, 2021

Read more
July 14, 2021

Fin & Feathers files for liquor license at 13484 Washington Blvd  By Kerry Slater An Atlanta-based restaurant and lounge self-described...

Photo: Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Petition for Recall of Councilmember Bonin Approved for Circulation

July 13, 2021

Read more
July 13, 2021

Signature gathering phase now set to begin after Tuesday approval by City Clerk  By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles City...

Branding for Pacific Park, one of the clients of evolutionary.art, a Santa Monica-based graphic design company. Photo: evolutionary.art
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Santa Monica-based evolutionary.art Helping Companies Perfect Their Digital Brand

July 13, 2021

Read more
July 13, 2021

Enki Inc. a Santa Monica based IT company, has launched evolutionary.art, its artistic graphic design spin-off, helping startups from near...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Deadline Extended For Unhoused To Move Belongings Off Boardwalk: YO! Venice Show – July 12, 2021

July 12, 2021

Read more
July 12, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Deadline Extended For Unhoused To Move Belongings Off Boardwalk * Pedestrian...

Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant in El Segundo. Photo: City of LA Sanitation (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Hyperion Spill Discharges 17 Million Gallons of Raw Sewage Into Santa Monica Bay

July 12, 2021

Read more
July 12, 2021

Sunday night spillage occurs 1-mile offshore from Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant By Sam Catanzaro 17 million gallons of raw sewage...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

IPO Cosmetics Launches The World’s First 4Step Facial Kit

July 10, 2021

Read more
July 10, 2021

It’s Perfect On Introduces a New, Convenient, Portable and Eco-Friendly Skincare Option By Staff Writer What if you could get...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR